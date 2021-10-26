More and sicker patients, fewer people to care for them and a highly contagious virus that makes everything less predictable: This is the “new normal” in New Hampshire hospitals.
The delta wave of COVID-19 may be waning, but hospital leaders expect the virus to be here for a long time. The virus complicates underlying problems — an aging population that needs more health care, people delaying needed treatment because of worries about the cost of care, and staff burning out from the stress of it all.
Hospitals are finding ways to cope.
“We’re really trying to do the balance of COVID operations, and bringing it into normal, day-to-day operations,” said Jennifer Cassin, vice president and chief nursing officer of Catholic Medical Center in Manchester.
At the beginning of the pandemic, hospitals focused almost all of their resources on the pandemic. Now, Cassin said, health care workers have to treat COVID-19 as just another infectious disease.
“If you don’t do that, no other work will get done. You have to multitask,” she said. “That’s what all organizations are trying to do. They’re trying to establish a balance between pre-COVID, normal day-to-day operations, and our current situation.”
Now, health care workers know how to care for COVID patients and how to prevent the virus’ spread, Cassin said. But the virus and its reverberations are still making hospital operations unpredictable.
The peaks and valleys of hospitalized COVID patients add a layer of uncertainty, Cassin said, especially as hospitals are seeing much higher than usual numbers of non-COVID patients because people delayed care and now need it.
Administrators have to figure out how to have enough staff for the busy times, even though the busy times don’t follow the usual patterns, she said.
“That’s how you have to exist,” Cassin said. “You have to understand what your COVID volume is, what the acuity (illness severity) of patients is, and move people accordingly to accommodate that.”
Departments within hospitals have learned to communicate with each other more effectively, Cassin said, and hospitals themselves are in communication with each other better than before the pandemic to keep patient volumes manageable.
‘It’s more intense’
Deepak Vatti, chief of emergency medicine at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua, said COVID is still throwing off the rhythms of emergency departments. Before, there were predictable surges and lulls during the day. Now, he said, the hospital is busy all the time.
“It’s your bread-and-butter emergency department volume, just more than ever before. And on top of that, we’re seeing another 10% COVID.”
Vatti said he used to be able to plan staffing around those lulls, but the patient volume has required more staff more of the time.
The health care workforce has been a challenge for every hospital, continuing a trend that existed before the pandemic. But the pandemic has heightened everything.
“It’s more intense. Adding the COVID patient population, and the staffing is more of a challenge than it was pre-COVID,” Cassin said.
Across the state, hospitals are full — and not just with COVID patients. Since the summer, hospitals from the North Country to Nashua have been seeing more patients than usual.
Cassin said people were staying away from the hospital because they were afraid of catching COVID-19, especially in the early months of the pandemic. Out of fear, some may have delayed care, letting small problems develop into complicated issues or emergencies. Some “elective” procedures have become more pressing.
Other factors
Vatti said he sees other factors at play, too.
In the St. Joseph emergency room, Vatti said he’s encountering people who moved to the Nashua area recently. Maybe they do not yet have a new primary care physician and are experiencing effects of a health issue that a routine checkup would have caught earlier.
He sees people who don’t go to the doctor because they worry about being able to afford care, then getting sicker and sicker and ending up in the emergency room.
High patient volumes in other parts of the hospital can mean backups in the emergency room.
Vatti said he is seeing more people “boarded” in the emergency room as they wait for a bed in another hospital unit, or in another hospital. That cuts down on the beds and physical space in the emergency room, Vatti said. Meanwhile, more patients are coming into the emergency room, many with serious concerns.
“When you don’t have physical space to see someone, you’ve got to get creative,” Vatti said.
Sometimes staff members treat patients who need small procedures, like stitches, in different spaces around the hospital. Where it is safe, Vatti said, patients boarded in the emergency room for days at a time get roommates. Vatti said staffing levels are driving these shifts, and patients have been understanding about the pressure on hospitals.
As COVID and its attendant disruptions linger, this pressure is not going away.
“In health care, we need to begin to manage it as our new normal. Hopefully we’ll have a decline, but we don’t know that for sure at this point,” Cassin said. “We have to add it into our expectations, and figure out how to do it all.”