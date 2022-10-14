Free fresh food has been available to Nashua area residents at “Pop-Up Pantries” organized by United Way of Greater Nashua every weekday since their inception in April 2020.
As of Sept. 30 of this year, United Way of Greater Nashua volunteers have had more than 21,000 interactions with families picking up groceries from the Pop-Up Pantries which are sponsored by St. Joseph Hospital.
Each week, Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter provides hundreds of pounds of food that YMCA of Greater Nashua or United Way of Greater Nashua volunteers deliver to the Pop-Up Pantries.
During the warm months, mid-April through the end of October, United Way of Greater Nashua volunteers distribute food at 13 outdoor locations around the downtown area of Nashua.
On Oct.31 the Pop-Up Pantries will be moving inside. During the cold months the number of Pop-Up Pantries is reduced to five at strategically placed locations around Nashua.
This winter the Pop-Up Pantries can be found at Arlington Street Community Center at 36 Arlington St. on Mondays, Girls Inc. at 21 Burke St. on Tuesdays, Harbor Care at 45 High St. on Wednesdays, Nashua Community Music School at 2 Lock St. on Thursdays, and Crossway Christian Church at 33 Pine St. on Fridays. All Pop-Up Pantries except on Wednesdays run from 11 a.m. until all groceries have been distributed. Wednesday Pop-Up Pantries begin at 2 p.m. Food is distributed on a first come, first served basis.