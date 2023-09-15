Four people were arrested after a drug raid on two Ridge Street apartments in Nashua on Monday, and police say more arrests are expected.
The raids came after detectives "received information about alleged drug sales that were occurring at this location," Nashua police said in a news release.
Reginald Guay, 58, of 3 Ridge St. was charged with two counts of sale of a controlled drug (crack cocaine), sale of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute (crack cocaine and methamphetamine) and possession of cocaine. He was held at the Hillsborough County jail pending an arraignment in Superior Court.
Brittany Fronk, 25, of 15 Mount Saint Mary's Lane, Hooksett, was charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled drug (cocaine and heroin/fentanyl). She was released on personal recognizance pending a court hearing in Hillsborough County Superior Court South on Oct. 12.
Charles Parkhurst II, 60, of 1 Ridge St., was arrested for felony "common nuisances," (a charge related to maintaining a drug house), and was held at the county jail awaiting a court hearing.
Ashley Reeves, 31, of 11 Gingras Dr., was arrested on a warrant for a previous charge of possession of a controlled drug (heroin/fentanyl). She was also held at the county jail pending arraignment.
Police are asking anyone with information about these cases or any illegal drug activity to contact the Narcotics Hotline at 603-594-3597, or on the anonymous Nashua Crime Line at 603-589-1665.