Photo: 230914-news-girlsinc
Buy Now

Keziah and Zariya Rodgers compare pairs of Crocs while searching for their favorite ones during Tuesday’s visit to the Merrimack Premium Outlets Crocs store. Surrounded by shoppers in the background is Brady Sullivan Properties principal partner Arthur Sullivan, who was on hand to help the girls make their selections.

 Dean Shalhoup/Union Leader Correspondent

MERRIMACK — Roughly 150 girls, ages 5-18, who participate in the Girls Inc. program in Nashua or Manchester rode waves of excitement and anticipation to the Crocs outlet at Merrimack Premium Outlets this week to round out their back-to-school outfits with Classic Clog Crocs.

Thanks to the generosity of Manchester-based Brady Sullivan Properties and Crocs shoes representatives, the girls each received a new pair of Crocs in the style and color of their choice, which they picked out themselves with guidance from Girls Inc. staff, store clerks, volunteer Brady Sullivan employees and the firm’s principal partner, Arthur Sullivan.