Keziah and Zariya Rodgers compare pairs of Crocs while searching for their favorite ones during Tuesday’s visit to the Merrimack Premium Outlets Crocs store. Surrounded by shoppers in the background is Brady Sullivan Properties principal partner Arthur Sullivan, who was on hand to help the girls make their selections.
Briefly overwhelmed by the number of all types of Crocs on display in front of them, three Nashua Girls Inc. members were soon picking out and trying on a few pairs during Tuesday’s visit to the Merrimack store.
Dean Shalhoup/Union Leader Correspondent
Safaa Girard, surrounded by many of her fellow Girls Inc. members, peers through a cardboard cutout of a giant Crocs shoe as the group, with bags of new Crocs in hand, leave the Merrimack Crocs store.
MERRIMACK — Roughly 150 girls, ages 5-18, who participate in the Girls Inc. program in Nashua or Manchester rode waves of excitement and anticipation to the Crocs outlet at Merrimack Premium Outlets this week to round out their back-to-school outfits with Classic Clog Crocs.
Thanks to the generosity of Manchester-based Brady Sullivan Properties and Crocs shoes representatives, the girls each received a new pair of Crocs in the style and color of their choice, which they picked out themselves with guidance from Girls Inc. staff, store clerks, volunteer Brady Sullivan employees and the firm’s principal partner, Arthur Sullivan.
“When we learned that many Girls Inc. participants do not have a sufficient pair of shoes, we knew we had to help,” Sullivan said, as he looked over the displays of Crocs that seemed almost endless.
“Something as simple as a new pair of shoes, an item many of us take for granted, can help build confidence and we are proud to be able to provide this opportunity,” he said.
Community involvement is held in high regard at the firm, Sullivan added. “It’s what we do at Brady Sullivan ... we’re happy to do it.”
In all, Brady Sullivan and Crocs combined to provide 175 pairs of shoes to Girls Inc. members. Crocs donated 50 pairs, and provided a substantial discount for the additional 125 pairs purchased and donated by Brady Sullivan, according to Deanna Bratter, vice president of Global Sustainability for the Crocs company.
“Like Girls Inc., we are passionate about supporting opportunities for girls to thrive,” Bratter said. Because Crocs “are fun, colorful and easy to care for,” they make “a perfect addition to the girls’ back-to-school wardrobe.”
‘Very special experience’
Sharron McCarthy, CEO of Girls Inc., called the event “a very special experience for all of us at Girls Inc.”
“Some of our kids are desperately in need of new shoes that fit, and these colorful, slip-on Crocs are super popular,” McCarthy added, as she examined a pair of the trendy footwear.
That the girls not only “shopped” for their shoes but also took them to a store cashier to emulate the purchase and bagging process added to the special experience, McCarthy said.
“This is a wonderful example of community support that is practical, memorable and generous. Kids don’t forget this kind of special VIP treatment, and we know they will pay it forward in their own special way,” she added.