M ichael Reinke is an eighth-generation minister, but his ordination as an Episcopal priest felt anything but preordained after decades of focus on a career in social services.
The director of the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter, Reinke was ordained as a priest a few weeks ago. The years he’d spent inching closer toward the ministry has informed his work with vulnerable people along the way.
“Having the faith component ... was critical,” he said.
The journey has been almost 30 years in the making. After Reinke finished college, he found himself thinking about what he wanted to do with his life and his career.
He struggled with the idea of what it meant to have a “successful” life. But unlike many recent college grads trying to find their place in the world, Reinke could take inspiration from a family legacy. Seven generations of his ancestors have been ministers, dating back to the family’s earliest days in North America.
In the 1730s, a man Reinke refers to as his “ever-so-great-grandfather,” Abram, came to New Jersey as a Moravian minster, evangelizing to a population of Swedish immigrants.
Succeeding generations were Anglican ministers, and Reinke’s family raised him in the Episcopal church in Athol, Mass. Reinke entered an Episcopal seminary in 1992, and graduated with a master’s degree in divinity in 1996.
But life took him in another direction — building a career in the nonprofit world. He ran an organization in New York before following his then-wife to Indiana, where he operated a shelter. He spent some time fundraising for universities and hospitals, but Reinke said he was always drawn back to work that served the most vulnerable and at-risk people.
Starting a mission
Reinke arrived in Nashua in 2016, as the director of the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter, which serves meals, runs one of the area’s largest food pantries, and operates the city’s emergency shelter.
On Good Friday four years ago, Reinke was invited to deliver a homily at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Nashua. The experience felt like being called to the ministry again, Reinke said, though the church and its place in society had changed.
The 1990s were no high point for church attendance, but Reinke said the bottom seems to have fallen out of organized religion, particularly mainline Protestantism.
“The church is at a point where we’re like, ‘Who are the new people going in?” Reinke said.
Congregations seem to be getting older, and younger people are still moving away from organized religion, and it’s not clear what role religion will have in 21st-century society — if any.
“What we were in the 20th century doesn’t make much sense,” Reinke said. “The way that we interact with people, the way we do community, is different than we did 30 years ago.”
New England has long been the least-religious part of the country, said Katie Clark, director of communications for the Episcopal Church of New Hampshire.
“We are in the unchurched belt,” Clark said, with nationally-low rates of church attendance and high rates of people who don’t consider religion important.
A need to grow
How do churches make themselves relevant to the growing cohort of people who consider themselves spiritual but not religious? Reinke said he thinks religion is the practice of spirituality in community, in the context of a history or tradition.
“That’s a really fascinating conversation, one that far too few people have had,” he said, “and one that I’m very interested in engaging with.”
Those discussions, along with talk about the big questions and dilemmas of religion, are partly why Reinke waited before going into ministry. His secular career has given him plenty of experience.
“One of the things that really inspired my call to ministry, certainly most recently, is I’m really good at helping organizations grow,” Reinke said “And these days, the church really needs to grow.”
Since the pandemic, Clark said, there have been some signs of growth. From 2019 to 2020, she said, attendance at Episcopal services ticked up in New Hampshire.
And in the past two years, Clark said the Episcopal diocese in New Hampshire has seen an influx of people feeling called to serve congregations, and seeking ordination as priests or deacons. Where the pipeline toward ordination — which typically includes seminary study or other formal training — usually has between six and eight candidates at any given time, Clark said there are 16 people moving toward ordination now.
She said fewer of those candidates have come through a traditional seminary — the kind where students spend years on an in-person campus — and more are coming by avenues like the online New Hampshire School for Ministry.
And like Reinke, Clark said, more people are hearing the call to ministry as a second or even third vocation, something people take on in addition to a day job or in retirement.
“It’s a huge combination of how people are called, or how people are responding,” Clark said. People may not want to serve congregations full-time — Reinke himself is keeping his post at the soup kitchen — or on the flip side, churches with smaller congregations may no longer be able to support a full-time pastor.
Still, Reinke is looking forward to the new challenges of the ministry.
“The church needs to figure out how to be flexible and meet people where they are today,” he said. “The tallest living beings we have on the planet are trees, and the day a tree stops being flexible is the day the wind pushes it over.”