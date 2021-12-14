Twenty Granite Staters were reported dead from COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest number of deaths in almost a year and one of the worst days of the pandemic.

Jan. 6, 2021 had the highest number of COVID-19 deaths of any single day of the pandemic, with 24 New Hampshire residents reported dead.

Dec. 16 and 23, 2020 saw 21 deaths, and 20 people died on Dec. 16.

Three of the 20 reported dead on Tuesday were under age 60.

New Hampshire continues to lead the nation in new COVID-19 cases per capita, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are 472 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Hampshire, according to the state, nearing the record of 479 people hospitalized with COVID-19 set just last week.

Hospitals are getting fuller, according to the state. Just 12.1% of the state’s hospital beds are available, the intensive care beds in New Hampshire are 96.7% full.