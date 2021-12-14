Highest number of COVID deaths reported in NH since January By Josie Albertson-Grove New Hampshire Union Leader Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Dec 14, 2021 Dec 14, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. File Photo Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Twenty Granite Staters were reported dead from COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest number of deaths in almost a year and one of the worst days of the pandemic.Jan. 6, 2021 had the highest number of COVID-19 deaths of any single day of the pandemic, with 24 New Hampshire residents reported dead.Dec. 16 and 23, 2020 saw 21 deaths, and 20 people died on Dec. 16.Three of the 20 reported dead on Tuesday were under age 60.New Hampshire continues to lead the nation in new COVID-19 cases per capita, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.There are 472 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Hampshire, according to the state, nearing the record of 479 people hospitalized with COVID-19 set just last week.Hospitals are getting fuller, according to the state. Just 12.1% of the state’s hospital beds are available, the intensive care beds in New Hampshire are 96.7% full. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesApartments planned for restaurant sites in ManchesterFlorida company buys AutoFair dealerships67 cats rescued from 'overrun' home after homeowner accidentally shot and wounded himselfSaint Anselm College rape trial goes to juryDeveloper has new partner, plan for Balsams projectTwin-engine plane crashes after engine failure approaching MHT; pilot, 23, killedFinalized EFA rules anger special educatorsPamela Smart files new request to have sentence commutedFreezing rain leads to over 50 crashesCity open to working with Intown Manchester, as former director accuses mayor of getting 'personal' Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsManchester Christmas Parade, pre-holiday scenesAndrade KOs Quigley to retain WBO middleweight title Gift baskets for auction Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT