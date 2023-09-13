NASHUA — Mayor Jim Donchess, who has occupied the corner office at City Hall for the past eight years — plus his first eight-year term he served back in the 1980s — will likely stand by his record of service to the city in the Nov. 7 election.
Donchess will probably tout his city’s AAA bond rating, its selection of the second-safest and third best-run city in the nation, the recent surge in affordable housing and perhaps his administration’s commitment to education as the top reasons voters should grant him another term.
His challenger, former alderman, retired police officer and current county commissioner Mike Soucy, is expected to continue waving his fiscally conservative banner, his vow to address, and hopefully reverse, the problem of rising property taxes, and usher in a new era of transparency at City Hall and in all aspects of how the city conducts its business.
With just over seven weeks until residents go to the polls to choose one of the two men to lead the city for the next four years, Donchess and Soucy are ramping up their efforts to convince their fellow Nashuans to cast their ballots in their favor.
The third candidate, Nashua businessman Mark Gallant, fell well out of the running in Tuesday’s primary, garnering just 178 votes across the city’s nine wards.
Donchess, with 3,542 votes, topped the field, while Soucy’s 2,950 votes trailed Donchess by just 592 votes.
Soucy won Ward 4 by 37 votes; Ward 6 by 35 votes; and Ward 7 by 25 votes. The tightest finish was in Ward 5, where Donchess edged Soucy, 463-461.
Meanwhile, there’s one more primary election before the Nov. 7 general. This coming Tuesday, voters in Ward 4 will go to the polls to choose one Democrat and one Republican who will face off Nov. 7 to fill a state representative seat, which became open with upon the resignation in June of longtime state Rep. David Cote.
Vying for Cote’s seat are Paige Beauchemin, a Democrat, and Republicans David M. Narkunas and Joost Baumeister.