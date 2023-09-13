donchesssoucy

Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess, left, and Mike Soucy.

NASHUA — Mayor Jim Donchess, who has occupied the corner office at City Hall for the past eight years — plus his first eight-year term he served back in the 1980s — will likely stand by his record of service to the city in the Nov. 7 election.

Donchess will probably tout his city’s AAA bond rating, its selection of the second-safest and third best-run city in the nation, the recent surge in affordable housing and perhaps his administration’s commitment to education as the top reasons voters should grant him another term.