Jennifer Dickinson, the Nashua Police Department’s victim/witness advocate, center, recently received the Sandra Matheson award. Matheson created the Office of Victim/Witness Assistance at the Attorney General’s Office.
CONCORD — Jennifer Dickinson, the Nashua Police Department’s Victim/Witness Advocate, serving victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking, was the recipient of this year’s Sandra Matheson Award.
Dickinson found her calling more than 18 years ago working for domestic violence survivors at the Manchester YWCA. Since then, she has spent the last 15 years handling more than 10,000 domestic violence cases at the Nashua Police Department.
“Jenn is known for passionately and patiently working hundreds of cases each year; selflessly making herself available to help victims at all hours of the day and night; and for doing everything in her power to ensure each survivor is not only heard but receives the appropriate services to find safety and enhance their lives,” said Attorney General John M. Formella.
“On a daily basis, she advocates for the rights of and services for crime survivors, ensures that the Nashua Police Department is complying with the victim’s bill of rights, and uses her own time and tenacity to fight for the humanity and justice she believes each survivor deserves.”
Dickinson is involved in Nashua domestic violence cases from the initial arrest, to negotiations, trials, and sentencing, working diligently to keep prosecutors updated on each survivor’s wishes and concerns. This year, she also worked with prosecutors to develop new guidelines for prosecuting Nashua domestic violence cases.
Sandra Matheson created the Office of Victim/Witness Assistance at the Attorney General’s Office and was its director for 26 years until her retirement. Her pioneering work in the development of laws, policies, and collaborations led to improvements in the systems that respond to victims of crime. The Sandra Matheson award was established in 2013 to recognize other individuals that “embody commitment, collaboration, and leadership to improve the rights and services for victims of crime in New Hampshire.”
Dickinson was selected based on the following criteria:
• Building strong, effective collaborative relationships with community partners.
• Improving rights and services for crime victims and survivors.
• Demonstrating leadership in the field of victim services.