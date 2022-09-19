Jennifer Dickinson

Jennifer Dickinson, the Nashua Police Department’s victim/witness advocate, center, recently received the Sandra Matheson award. Matheson created the Office of Victim/Witness Assistance at the Attorney General’s Office.

 Provided by the Attorney General’s office

CONCORD — Jennifer Dickinson, the Nashua Police Department’s Victim/Witness Advocate, serving victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking, was the recipient of this year’s Sandra Matheson Award.

Dickinson found her calling more than 18 years ago working for domestic violence survivors at the Manchester YWCA. Since then, she has spent the last 15 years handling more than 10,000 domestic violence cases at the Nashua Police Department.