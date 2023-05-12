Mayor Jim Donchess and Gail Moriarty, president of the Nashua International Sculpture Symposium, greet members of the local arts community and guests at Thursday’s opening reception for this year’s 16th annual symposium.
Mayor Jim Donchess introduces sculptor Jim Larson, the artistic director for the Nashua International Sculpture Symposium and one of this year’s featured sculptors, during Thursday’s opening reception. Next to Donchess are, from left, this year’s other three sculptors, Anna Rasinska, Krakow, Poland; Tanya Novozilova Preminger, Taganrog, Russia; and Parastoo Ahovan, New York City.
Dean Shalhoup/Union Leader Correspondent
If You Go “Voices To The Future”: Nashua International Sculpture Symposium 2023 WHEN: Through Saturday, June 3 WHERE: Picker Artists studios, 3 Pine St., Nashua MORE: Public invited to stop by and watch or engage with the sculptors Monday through Saturday each week. More information, www.nashuasculpturesymposium.org. {related_content_uuid}f27cf1a2-dd38-430e-8d71-37039111b8d2{/related_content_uuid}
NASHUA — Even before the first words were spoken and the refreshments unwrapped, sculptor Jim Larson was outside the Picker Artists studio guiding a drill into a large slab of granite that by early June will have transformed into a work of art.
Soon Larson, the artistic director for the Nashua International Sculpture Symposium for a number of years and one of four sculptors taking part in this year’s 16th annual symposium, joined his fellow sculptors on the other side of the Picker building for the opening reception that officially kicked off the unique event.
From now through early June, Larson, currently of Portland, Maine, along with Anna Rasinska, of Krakow, Poland, Tanya Novozilova Preminger, of Taganrog, Russia, and Parastoo Ahovan, of New York City, will be doing their magic with the aid of a wide variety of tools ranging from large, water-cooled saws, drills, grinders and power chisels to the traditional hand held chisel-and-mallet combination familiar to the casual observer.
Unlike many venues where the creativity takes place without an audience, and unveiled publicly when complete, Nashua’s symposium not only accepts, but encourages, visitors, who are invited to stop by and watch the artists at work any time between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. beginning Monday and going through Thursday, June 1.
Onlookers are also invited to engage the artists in conversation during their breaks, or even while they are working with hand tools and there are no safety concerns.
There are also opportunities for the public to bring meals to the sculptors, or to volunteer in other ways. To sign up on the meal schedule and for information on volunteer opportunities, go to www.nashuasculpturesymposium.org.
This year’s list of participating sculptors started out with five names, but due to issues involving travel to the United States and delays in straightening things out, Jimena Medina Astete, a resident of Cusco, a city in southern Peru, was unable to take part.
Moriarty said Astete will be invited to next year’s symposium.
Meanwhile, the sculptors will be set up along the east side of the Picker Artists building, which is at 3 Pine St. Their work sites are best accessed from Pine Street between Ledge Street and the entrances to the Millyard complex.