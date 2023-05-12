Kickoff to symposium

"Voices To The Future": Nashua International Sculpture Symposium 2023 WHEN: Through Saturday, June 3 WHERE: Picker Artists studios, 3 Pine St., Nashua MORE: Public invited to stop by and watch or engage with the sculptors Monday through Saturday each week. More information, www.nashuasculpturesymposium.org.

NASHUA — Even before the first words were spoken and the refreshments unwrapped, sculptor Jim Larson was outside the Picker Artists studio guiding a drill into a large slab of granite that by early June will have transformed into a work of art.