A man died in a car crash early Saturday in Nashua. 

According to a news release from the Nashua Police Department, a 44-year-old man crashed his car on Amherst Street in Nashua just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday. 

The man, whose name was not released by police, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Amherst Street near the Somerset Parkway intersection.

Police said no other cars were involved in the crash, and no one else was in the car. 

Nashua police are still investigating but said they did not believe alcohol or drugs caused the man to crash. 