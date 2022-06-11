Man dead in Nashua crash Staff report Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Jun 11, 2022 52 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A man died in a car crash early Saturday in Nashua. According to a news release from the Nashua Police Department, a 44-year-old man crashed his car on Amherst Street in Nashua just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The man, whose name was not released by police, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Amherst Street near the Somerset Parkway intersection.Police said no other cars were involved in the crash, and no one else was in the car. Nashua police are still investigating but said they did not believe alcohol or drugs caused the man to crash. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Bishop Guertin High School holds graduation ceremony for the Class of 2022 Nashua students plan march against gun violence Nashua selects former administrator as next superintendent Nashua woman arrested for knife threat at downtown business Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT