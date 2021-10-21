Staff at the four hospitals in Nashua and Manchester will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, after the hospitals jointly announced a vaccination policy on Thursday.
The announcement Thursday comes six weeks after President Joseph R. Biden announced a proposed rule to require all staff at hospitals to be vaccinated. As hospitals wait for that guidance to be issued from, the Elliot and Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, and Nashua's St. Joseph Medical Center and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center announced vaccine requirements together on Thursday.
All four hospitals have been working on policies for months, following the August announcement that Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health system employees would have to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30.
Hospital leaders in Nashua and Manchester say their staff are already vaccinated at high rates.
More than 90% of staff at Catholic Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital are already vaccinated, according to hospital spokespeople.
"We really give a lot of credit to our staff," said Catholic Medical Center spokeswoman Lauren Collins-Cline.
At the Elliot Hospital in Manchester and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, three-quarters of staff have submitted proof of vaccination, according to a spokeswoman for SolutionHealth, the parent company for the two hospitals. She expects more staff have been vaccinated, but have not yet submitted documentation to the hospitals.
"Was there hesitation? Were there questions and concerns? Of course, said Tim McMahon, spokesman for St. Joseph's. He said providing information to staff about the vaccine's safety and effectiveness has been key.
"There are folks who are still on the fence," he said. But as of Thursday, McMahon said, more than 93% of the hospital's 1,500 staff have already been vaccinated.
Staff at those hospitals will be required to be fully vaccinated, or submit medical or religious exemptions in the coming weeks. Deadlines vary across the four hospitals.
St. Joseph, which announced a vaccine requirement to its staff about a month ago, will require employees to receive a second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna two-dose vaccines, or the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine by Oct. 29, so that they will have achieved full immunity by Nov. 12, two weeks post-vaccination.
Catholic Medical Center employees are supposed to get the first dose of a vaccine or a one-dose vaccine by Nov. 19, but must submit requests for medical or religious exemptions by Nov. 5
Employees at the Elliot Hospital and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center have until Dec. 15 to get the second dose of a two-shot vaccine, or a Johnson and Johnson shot. Exemption requests will have to be submitted by Nov. 15.
Because none of the hospitals' deadlines have passed, it is not yet possible to say if anyone has quit because of the requirement.
Staffing remains a challenge, but McMahon said vaccine hesitancy is not the problem -- burnout is driving people out of health care.
"It's been a tough two years."