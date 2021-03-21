O pportunities to get out and socialize have been limited since the pandemic began, particularly for older adults who are more vulnerable to the virus and who have been staying home more to protect themselves.
Social isolation has been a huge worry for Meals on Wheels in Hillsborough County. A poll of its clients found that in 2020, about 60% of meal recipients did not see anyone other than their Meals on Wheels driver in a typical week, said Jon Eriquezzo, who runs the program in Hillsborough County.
Before the pandemic, Meals on Wheels used to offer “community dining” in addition to its meal delivery to seniors. Anyone over 60 could gather for lunch and a little company at senior centers around New Hampshire until, a little over a year ago, that became too dangerous.
More of New Hampshire’s over-65 residents are receiving vaccines now, and beginning to feel comfortable going out again. As sort of a bridge back to normal community dining, Eriquezzo turned to grab-and-go meals.
He expects community dining to be back within a month, and wants Meals on Wheels clients to start getting comfortable getting out again.
But “back to normal” does not have to mean back to the way things were, with meals prepared by Meals on Wheels staff and volunteers in their kitchen.
“Why can’t we utilize our ability to purchase food to support local restaurants?” Eriquezzo said.
For the past month, Great New Hampshire Restaurants — parent company of restaurants like T-Bones and the Copper Door — has been serving grab-and-go meals in Manchester and surrounding towns for people over 60, and a Nashua caterer called Soel Sistas is serving in the Gate City area.
Picking up the meals offers seniors, who might otherwise be a little isolated, an opportunity to get out of the house in a safe way and socialize a little bit with the Meals on Wheels volunteers. Restaurant-quality food has certainly sweetened the deal.
“I’m excited,” said Hollis Ogunbayo, who grabbed a meal at the Carpenter Center in Manchester earlier this month. “I’ve been to T-Bones, so I know the food is excellent.”
She’s also pleased to see her friends and neighbors feeling safe enough to leave their apartments, and see a glimmer of normal life again.
The biggest challenge in cooking for Meals on Wheels, said Eric Forgang, kitchen manager for Great New Hampshire Restaurants, has been meeting the nutritional guidelines required by the federal grant that funds Meals on Wheels and pays the restaurants.
“Hunger is more than lack of food, it’s lack of nutritious food,” Eriquezzo said.
Soel Sistas owner Kendra Smith also works in food service for the Nashua School District, so meeting federal nutrition guidelines is familiar, though she said it’s still a challenge.
“Food has been great,” said Walter Swearen, as he picked up turkey sandwiches and soup to-go at the Nashua Senior Activity Center with his wife Sophie.
But better still has been the twice-weekly dose of friendly small talk Swearen and other seniors get when they pick up their meals, they said. The isolation has been trying.
“I miss all the people,” said Swearen. “Talking, socializing, stories, whatever.”
As Meals on Wheels — and the rest of the world — begins to think about getting back to a sense of normalcy, some things will be different, Eriquezzo said. Especially as Meals on Wheels adapts to serve a new generation of retirees: the baby boomers.
Eriquezzo said he’s noticed younger retirees are looking for something more like a fast-casual restaurant meal — say, a Panera sandwich or a Chipotle burrito. Meals on Wheels is going to have to adapt to serve the new generation, he said. Maybe the restaurant partnership will be part of that shift.