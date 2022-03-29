The state Department of Justice released a second list naming police with credibility questions including a former chief of the Nashua police department, but at least 88 names of current and former officers are still secret as courts sort through their requests to be removed from the list.
The list includes a total of 265 names, including former Nashua Police Chief John Seusing, though 88 of the names remain redacted.
The Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, often called the "Laurie List," is a list maintained by the Attorney General's office listing police officers whose credibility has been called into question. News media and civil liberties groups including the New Hampshire Union Leader and the ACLU-New Hampshire spent years trying to get the list from the Attorney General’s Office, which maintains and updates the list.
Attorneys general had consistently said that state law prevented the disclosure of the names, which they compile so defense attorneys can know if any of the police officers are involved in a case they are defending.
The media have won several court fights, and a state law passed in 2021 spelled out a procedure for releasing the names.
All officers on the list were notified in late September 2021 that their names would eventually be released. Those added to the list after April 30, 2018, had 90 days to go to court to challenge the release of their names. The 80 names in that more recent group were released in December.
Anyone added to the Laurie List before April 30, 2018, had another 90 days to challenge the release of their names.
Ninety-five names of officers added to the list before 2018 were released Tuesday afternoon when the list was posted to the state Department of Justice website.
Seusing, the former Nashua police chief, was added to the list for a 1986 incident.
Seventy-five officers or former officers have filed motions to get their names removed from the list, according to the Department of Justice spokesman, and another 13 remain redacted because mailed notices sent to the officers were returned to the state, giving those officers more time to appeal.
