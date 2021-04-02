School administrators in Nashua are being asked to hire more psychologists and counselors for the upcoming school year because of mental health concerns associated with the pandemic.
“We have had students that have had a traumatic year,” said school board member Dotty Oden.
Last week, Oden urged administrators to find extra funds in the upcoming budget to hire more school psychologists, social workers or counselors.
“We have a need for psychologists. We have had a need for a few years now for more psychologists,” Oden said. “With the pandemic and what has happened to students, I am hearing from parents and I am hearing from grandparents that we are having students go into therapy and that parents are paying for it or their insurance is.”
Adding more resources to help these children not only will benefit the students, but their families and the district’s educators, according to Oden.
Administrators on Wednesday are expected to give the school board a count of school psychologists, social workers and guidance counselors currently on staff in the district.
“I think right now we have got both learning gaps and, I think more importantly … the emotional needs of children that we need to be paying attention to in a way we never have before,” said board member Jessica Brown.
With that in mind, she said it’s important to keep class sizes small in the coming year so teachers can provide more individualized instruction.
Two years ago, the school district’s budget committee added funds for three school psychologists and five behavioral paraprofessionals, though board members at the time said that wasn’t nearly sufficient to address the needs of city students.
Now, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, that need is even greater, according to some educators.
Adam Marcoux, president of the Nashua Teachers’ Union, said the city’s school district is not alone in facing a mental health crisis that will require significant attention.
“This is something that we have been struggling with as a country for many years now, and I think it has been exacerbated because of the effects of the pandemic,” Marcoux said.
Although the district has been promoting social and emotional learning, more can be done, he said.
With the district set to receive about $12.9 million in federal aid to assist with COVID-19 related issues, Marcoux said he is hopeful some of that funding will be aimed at supporting mental health. But, he said, this can’t be a one-time fix.
The district’s proposed $117 million budget for the upcoming school year includes funding to add one board-certified behavioral analyst in the special education department.
“We have a need for more of these providers than we have in-house,” said Dan Donovan, chief operating officer.
However, no money is reserved in the budget proposal to hire additional school psychologists or social workers.