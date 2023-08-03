Brittany Alford, who was chosen as the student speaker for the commencement exercises for the 30 graduates of this year’s Nashua Adult Summer School program, shares the highs and lows she experienced on her way to finally enrolling in, and graduating from, the program.
Nashua Adult & Community School graduate Ha Nguyen pauses on his way into the commencement for the 30 graduates of this year’s summer school program to allow friends and family members to grab some photos.
Dean Shalhoup/Union Leader Correspondent
NASHUA — When her twin sister achieved her General Educational Development (GED) test not long ago, Brittany Alford “was so excited for her,” and clearly remembers the question her sister soon asked.
“She said, ‘Brit, what are you waiting for?’” Alford, one of 26 graduates of this year’s Nashua School District Secondary Summer School program, told the roughly 125 friends and family members who attended the commencement at Nashua High School North.
“So I asked myself, ‘What AM I waiting for?’” Alford added.
Despite the self-doubt that frequently nagged at her — “I didn’t know if I’d be able to push myself through” the program and earn her diploma — Alford, who was chosen the commencement’s student speaker, stood on the Nashua High School North stage and expressed her gratitude to those who helped her reach her goal. “I am truly honored and blessed,” she added, her voice breaking with emotion.
After Alford returned to her seat, MacKenzie Murphy, representing Nashua Community College, called her back up to the stage.
To help her along “your next educational journey,” Murphy presented Alford with a three-course credit voucher from the Nashua college.
The “Rose Ceremony,” added to the program in 2017 to allow graduates to thank a special someone who they feel made a positive impact on them along the way, was conducted this year by Tyler Ingalls, one of the 11 graduates who attended classes at Nashua High School South.
With 13, the Nashua Adult & Community School had the most graduates, while Nashua High School North had the other two.