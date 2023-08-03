Brittany Alford
Brittany Alford, who was chosen as the student speaker for the commencement exercises for the 30 graduates of this year’s Nashua Adult Summer School program, shares the highs and lows she experienced on her way to finally enrolling in, and graduating from, the program.

 Dean Shalhoup/Union Leader Correspondent

NASHUA — When her twin sister achieved her General Educational Development (GED) test not long ago, Brittany Alford “was so excited for her,” and clearly remembers the question her sister soon asked.

“She said, ‘Brit, what are you waiting for?’” Alford, one of 26 graduates of this year’s Nashua School District Secondary Summer School program, told the roughly 125 friends and family members who attended the commencement at Nashua High School North.