What had been a three-person race for Nashua’s Ward 6 alderman seat is down to two candidates after the incumbent, Alderman Elizabeth Lu, announced this week that she is no longer seeking reelection.
Lu said Thursday she has felt frustrated on the Board of Aldermen, and frustrated by city officials.
“I have had no effect,” Lu said. “Working as an outsider for the last two years has been pointless.”
The two remaining candidates, Alex Comeau and Jordan Thompson, both said Thursday they are focusing on connecting with voters to show they will listen to their concerns.
Lu, who is finishing her first term as alderman, endorsed Comeau, saying that while Thompson’s leadership of the Nashua Black Lives matter chapter is “patriotic and essential,” she disagreed with what she understood to be his stance on policing.
Lu claimed Thompson wanted to “abolish” the Nashua Police Department — Thompson said he has never proposed abolishing the department.
In social media posts, Thompson disputed Lu’s characterization of his stance. Thompson noted he has been working with city police to make connections with the community for years.
With the three-way race becoming a two-way contest, the threshold of votes needed to win got higher. The winning candidate will now have to secure a majority of the ward’s votes — 50% plus one — where a three-person contest could have been won with just over one-third of the vote.
Comeau said he hoped Lu’s endorsement would help him win. “I don’t believe Alderwoman Lu would have given me her support if she believed that I would be a partisan voice in City Hall,” Comeau said.
“It’s going to be a challenge, but this campaign was always going to be a challenge,” Thompson said. “I’m still in this.”
Thompson said he thought he has been more involved in the community for a longer time than Comeau.
“I’ve put in the time and effort to work for a brighter future for this city,” Thompson said. “From what I know, he’s a newcomer to community service.”
Thompson said he thought Comeau had not explained what he was running for, but had positioned himself against Thompson.
“I am sure his reasons for running are similar to mine,” Comeau responded. “All I am running against is the current board that is ignoring the voice of their constituents.”