NASHUA — When Melanie Brooks decided to write a memoir, she thought it would be “a pretty straightforward” undertaking.
It was not.
The wife, mother of two adult children and Nashua resident of more than 20 years was delving through the life, death and subsequent fallout of a prominent Canadian surgeon who contracted AIDS from tainted blood transfusions after a 1995 heart attack.
“I was really caught off guard by the psychological trauma of digging into all those memories,” Brooks said in a recent interview at her North End Nashua home.
She shared details about the day she went for what wasn’t considered even a moderately difficult route for the average hiker.
But midway through the climb, Brooks found herself swept up by an unexpected gale that knocked her to the ground, darkened the skies with menacing clouds and forced the shaken hiker to hastily devise a coping mechanism to get through the storm relatively unscathed.
Now, Brooks says, she “is in a very different place today than when I started in 2013,” the year she first sat down in front of a computer screen and began typing.
Orville Messenger, a noted physician who became Canada’s first thoracic surgeon, had been gone for 20 years by the time Brooks typed the first pages of what would become “A Hard Silence.”
The roughly 300-word memoir was released by publisher Vine Leaves Press ahead of a book-launch tour that begins with a free event at Nashua Country Club, 25 Fairway St., at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.
The memoir, subtitled “One Daughter Remaps Family, Grief, and Faith When HIV/AIDS Changes it All,” delves into the most minute and personal details of the roller-coaster ride Brooks was trapped on for years, beginning with the heart attack that forced her father, only in his early 40s at the time, to give up his thriving practice in Moncton and take a desk job at the Canadian Medical Protective Association in Ottawa.
Things were about to get a lot worse.
As Christmas approached in 1985, Messenger took a day trip to the hospital in Nova Scotia where he’d had the quadruple bypass.
He began to feel better, look better, and, as his doctors suggested, walk longer distances.
His daughter, 13 at the time, assumed he went to Nova Scotia for follow-up tests related to his bypass. But blood tests would confirm he was HIV positive.
His wife, Dorothy, and their two eldest sons — Michael and Mark — knew the results but Brooks says they didn’t share that information with her as well as her sibling, David, who was 8 at the time.
From there, Brooks steers the reader on the road to a collision course centered around her father’s illness and his family’s deep Evangelical faith. The author struggles to reconcile discrimination of people with HIV and AIDS by members of her own church against the “God is good” belief she grew up with and was now struggling to hold onto.
The subject came up rarely, if ever, in the Messenger family until just before her father’s death, when he and his wife penned their own memoir, “Borrowed Time.”
He died on Dec. 13, 1995 — 10 years to the day after his diagnosis.
Messenger was one of the thousands of Canadians to die in what has been labeled Canada’s worst-ever public health disaster, and thousands more would die in the United States.