Nashua has canceled its Memorial Day parade, but will continue with several small wreath-laying services.
According to a release issued Tuesday, Mayor Jim Donchess and Barney Barbera, chairman of the Mayor’s Veterans Council, canceled the parade “in the interest of keeping Nashua residents healthy and safe as the city continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
It is difficult to host a parade during a pandemic, said Barbera, noting there are many challenges to keeping numerous school bands, hundreds of youth and even more spectators safe in the midst of a public health crisis.
“I look forward to (organizing the parade). I have been doing it for 21 years,” Barbera said. “We are just so sorry. There are a lot of people who are disappointed.”
Traditionally, the parade travels down Main Street where residents eagerly wave their flags and salute the fallen during the first unofficial day of summer.
Barbera said the wreath-laying ceremonies at local cemeteries, where hundreds of veterans are laid to rest, will continue.
“These are open to the public this year, so people can come as long as they keep their distance,” he said.
The Nashua American Legion, Disabled American Veterans and Veterans of Foreign Wars VFW Post 483 will all participate in the wreath-laying services on May 31 starting at 8 a.m. at the new St. Louis Cemetery on West Hollis Street just east of the landfill.
The group will then move to Beth Abraham Cemetery at 428 W. Hollis St., followed by the old St. Louis Cemetery at 752 W. Hollis St and finishing at the Old South Cemetery on the Daniel Webster Highway just north of Walgreens.
“These ceremonies will be videotaped and aired on (local access) television for individuals who cannot make it in person,” Barbera said, noting there are still ways for Americans to honor the lives of soldiers who died in battle while remaining safe at home.
Barbera is remaining optimistic that the city’s Veterans Day parade will still be a possibility in November.
“I am already working to organize the Veterans Day parade, so hopefully we can still have it. I am working with the governor’s office and I remain optimistic,” he said. “Hopefully we will be back in shape for that.”