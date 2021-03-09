In an effort to create more moderate and lower-income housing in Nashua, a proposal is being considered by city officials to establish an affordable housing trust fund.
Sarah Marchant, community development director, said a similar fund was created about 15 years ago, but the initiative never resumed after the money was depleted.
She is hoping the Board of Aldermen will support a proposal to revive the housing trust fund.
“We are attracting young people. We have a ton of great jobs that we need to support,” said Marchant, adding there needs to be more market-rate and affordable housing units available in Nashua.
A recent housing study determined that although Nashua has a diverse base of housing, it is lacking an adequate supply of rental housing for middle and upper-income individuals. As a result, Marchant said those individuals are occupying housing fit more for middle or low-income residents, which puts significant demand on those units.
“The new (affordable housing trust) fund is to support the development of moderate and lower-income housing,” she said.
The fund will take some time to accumulate financing, meaning the city will not be able to build a housing project with the funds. However, it will be able to work with nonprofit or for-profit developers to create and preserve affordable housing by filling “financial gaps” on various housing projects, according to Marchant.
Or, if there is an affordability clause on a housing complex that is expiring, the trust fund could be used to keep those units affordable for a longer period of time, she explained.
“We don’t want to concentrate poverty in one area,” said Marchant, stressing the need to expand affordable housing beyond the core downtown area so that market rate and affordable units are integrated into every neighborhood in the city.
She is asking that $30,000 of startup money be placed into the new affordable housing trust fund, which is already available from a previous agreement with the existing Clock Tower apartment complex, which pays the city $10,000 a year. The small funding source is a sustainable option to kick off the new trust fund, Marchant told the aldermen's human affairs committee this week, noting there are already three years of payments available, in addition to future annual payments.
“Certainly not as much money as I had hoped, but it is a start,” Lori Wilshire, president of the Board of Aldermen, said of the $30,000.
“This is one funding source,” replied Marchant.
In the meantime, other public and private partnerships could be explored to determine future funding and how the money should be expended, according to the proposal.
Furthermore, the city is studying the possibility of implementing an inclusionary zoning ordinance that would require large projects with multiple units to have a mandatory number of affordable units included in the development; if developers fail to meet that number, a penalty payment would need to be made to the city. Those penalty payments could also potentially be placed into the new fund, said Marchant.
Not only would this help ensure the spread of affordable housing throughout Nashua, it will also contribute private dollars into the fund, she added.
Ward 3 Alderwoman Patricia Klee said the proposed fund would create pockets of housing in various sections of the city, as opposed to just one area of growth. Although the trust fund may not be as useful at the start of its inception, it does provide some hope for future housing in Nashua, said Klee.