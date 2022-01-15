Nashua Fire Chief Brian Rhodes

Nashua Fire Chief Brian Rhodes announced his plan to retire March 1, after four years leading the department.

Rhodes has been on the Nashua Fire Department since 1987, and was appointed chief in 2018.

The city’s Board of Fire Commissioners voted last week to appoint Assistant Chief Steve Buxton the next chief.

The fire department will hold an open house to celebrate Rhodes and Buxton on the afternoon of Feb. 18 at the East Hollis Street fire station.