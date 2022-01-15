Nashua fire chief to retire Staff Report Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Jan 15, 2022 Jan 15, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Chief Brian Rhodes Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Nashua Fire Chief Brian Rhodes announced his plan to retire March 1, after four years leading the department.Rhodes has been on the Nashua Fire Department since 1987, and was appointed chief in 2018.The city’s Board of Fire Commissioners voted last week to appoint Assistant Chief Steve Buxton the next chief.The fire department will hold an open house to celebrate Rhodes and Buxton on the afternoon of Feb. 18 at the East Hollis Street fire station. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Nashua Nashua Fire Department Nashua Fire Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesTrooper sues over landing on Laurie list, seeks monetary damagesBiden White House forces resignation of former Trump aide who promoted baseless Jan. 6 theoriesSununu criticizes House-passed redistricting of congressional seatsSix arrested in drug sweep in greater Nashua areaSnowboarder dies after being found unresponsive on Loon MountainJeffrey Epstein paid Prince Andrew accuser $500,000 in 2009 settlementThousands of Manchester students failing, absent from classes, data showsHampton planners oppose hotel/casino at I-95 rest area developmentKelsen Brewing seeks new spot in Manchester's MillyardNorth Korea's latest missile flew 10 times speed of sound Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections. Editorial Cartoon: Bob Gorrell Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel bg011122dAPC.jpg Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Editorial Cartoon: Steve Kelley Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT