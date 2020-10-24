A Nashua resident tried to put out a basement fire with a garden house, and burned his hand before firefighters arrived.
Just after 3 a.m. Saturday, Nashua firefighters rushed to 4 Colleen Road after a 911 caller reported a fire. When firefighters arrived, all three people who had been in the house were outside,
The residents told firefighters there had been a fire in a basement bedroom. One of the residents had tried to put it out with a garden hose, and burned his hands in the effort. American Medical Response treated his burns as firefighters put out the fire.
Deputy Chief Kevin F. Kerrigan of the Nashua Fire Department said in a news release that smoke and heat damaged much of the split-level house.
The Nashua Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.