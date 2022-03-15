A Nashua pastor has been charged with possession of child sexual abuse images, a Class A felony, after an investigation by state and federal law enforcement agencies that spanned six years and four states.
Nashua police arrested Stephen Bates, 46, the pastor of Bible Baptist Church, on Tuesday at the church parsonage, 62 Caldwell Road, after officers executed a search warrant there. Investigators found numerous images of child sexual abuse on two flash drives that Bates had on his person at the time, according to a news release from Nashua police.
Police said additional charges are expected as the investigation continues and more electronic evidence is analyzed.
The investigation that led to Bates' arrest began in 2016 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent Nashua police a tip that child sexual abuse images had been accessed by an electronic device using an IP address associated with the Bible Baptist Church. Similar tips came the following year, but investigators were unable to develop enough evidence to charge anyone criminally, police said in the news release.
In 2019, agents from Homeland Security Investigations in Denver, Colo., who were conducting an investigation into online child sexual exploitation, identified a suspect who had shared child sexual abuse images with someone using an IP address linked to the Nashua church.
The following year, police in Tallahassee, Fla., discovered that an account that published child abuse images had used an IP address connected with the same church.
And in 2021, agents with Homeland Security Investigations in Blaine, Wash., who were conducting an investigation into the sexual exploitation of a child, identified a suspect who had communicated with another individual through social media about “their shared interest in having sexual contact with children," according to the news release. The IP address of that individual again was linked to the Nashua church.
Nashua police said they had been in contact with Bates several times from the onset of the investigation and he was considered “a person of interest” during the earlier investigations. But there was not sufficient evidence to charge him until Tuesday’s search warrant was executed, police said.
Bible Baptist Church describes itself on social media as “a Bible-believing, Bible-preaching Baptist church that loves our Saviour and the truth of the Word of God and desires to help others know Him as we do!”
Bail was set for Bates at $3,000 cash, with arraignment on Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court South.
Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the police department’s Crime Line at 603-589-1665.