Nashua police investigating shots fired downtown By Dean Shalhoup Union Leader Correspondent DEAN SHALHOUP Aug 17, 2023 Aug 17, 2023 Updated 15 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Nashua police are asking anyone with information about gunfire that erupted in the city's Tree Streets neighborhood Wednesday night to pass it on to investigators.The shots were reported about 8:15 p.m. in the area of West Hollis and Ash streets, according to department spokesman Sgt. John Cinelli.Officers who responded were told that they heard several gunshots and saw "numerous people running from the area," Cinelli said.Witnesses also told officers they saw a white sedan "leaving the area at a high rate of speed," Cinelli said.One of the rounds that was fired struck a vehicle with two adults and two children inside, but no injuries were reported, Cinelli said.Anyone with information is urged to contact the department at 603-594-3500 or its Crimeline at 603-589-1665.nashuanews@unionleader.com Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save DEAN SHALHOUP Follow DEAN SHALHOUP Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Nashua's Mount Pleasant Elementary gets a reprieve United Way volunteers collecting school supplies for pantry Nashua adult summer school honors 26 graduates from three schools Bay State man charged with stalking former girlfriend Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT