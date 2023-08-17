Nashua police are asking anyone with information about gunfire that erupted in the city's Tree Streets neighborhood Wednesday night to pass it on to investigators.

The shots were reported about 8:15 p.m. in the area of West Hollis and Ash streets, according to department spokesman Sgt. John Cinelli.

Officers who responded were told that they heard several gunshots and saw "numerous people running from the area," Cinelli said.

Witnesses also told officers they saw a white sedan "leaving the area at a high rate of speed," Cinelli said.

One of the rounds that was fired struck a vehicle with two adults and two children inside, but no injuries were reported, Cinelli said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the department at 603-594-3500 or its Crimeline at 603-589-1665.

nashuanews@unionleader.com