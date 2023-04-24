Kevin Pucillo of the Nashua Police Department is National PAL’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.
Officer Pucillo was presented with the award on April 13 at the National PAL (Police Athletic League) Gala in Las Vegas, Nevada. He attended the National PAL conference with Nashua PAL’s Executive Director, Shaun Nelson and Nashua Police Department PAL Officer Ben Stusse.
Officer Pucillo, or “Puc,” has been a police officer for 20 years. He joined the Nashua Police Department in November 2010.
Officer Pucillo serves as a Nashua police community policing officer and grant writer. Pucillo says his role allows him the opportunity to make a direct impact on the community and that he loves working together toward a goal to keep neighborhoods safe.
Stusse says Pucillo is the Nashua Police Department representative that Nashua PAL can always count on to show up and engage with youth and community members.
Pucillo said it is important for him to go into situations without judgment and to treat people with respect. His smiling face and warm demeanor contribute to creating connections with PAL youth and families and the Nashua Police Department. Pucillo is always present at PAL events — from Cone with a Cop to Tactical Christmas — and often drops by for a visit to the PAL Youth Safe Haven afterschool/summer program.
When asked what his favorite part about PAL was, Officer Pucillo spoke clearly about how connected he was to the mission of PAL: “I enjoy working and having fun with the kids. It’s an honor to be able to give them a positive experience with the police, especially in today’s climate. I love to see them have fun and know that we’re here to help them.”
Pucillo not only serves on the Nashua PAL Board, but also serves as the president of the Nashua Police Patrolman’s Association, and on the executive board of the Nashua Police Department Relief Association along with being a member of the City of Nashua’s Opiate Abatement Committee and Nashua Lions Club.
Stusse said, “I can always count on (Pucillo) to give his time and enthusiasm to the PAL kids and the community. His actions always align with PAL’s mission of connecting cops and kids in positive activities throughout the city, and we are lucky to have him in the Nashua PD.”
Officer Pucillo and his wife, Kerry, are celebrating their 25th anniversary in October. The Pucillos have two children, Emma and Kyle, and two dogs, Finnick and Julian. Pucillo is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts, Lowell with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 1995 and served in the Massachusetts Army National Guard from 1989 to 1995 (Corporal, B Company 182nd Infantry).