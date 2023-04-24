Fistbump

Kevin Pucillo of the Nashua Police Department is National PAL’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

Officer Pucillo was presented with the award on April 13 at the National PAL (Police Athletic League) Gala in Las Vegas, Nevada. He attended the National PAL conference with Nashua PAL’s Executive Director, Shaun Nelson and Nashua Police Department PAL Officer Ben Stusse.