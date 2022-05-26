Nashua selects former administrator as next superintendent By Josie Albertson-Grove New Hampshire Union Leader Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email May 26, 2022 May 26, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Mario Andrade, Nashua’s interim assistant superintendent, accepted a new position outside the district in March, 2021. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Nashua’s school board has appointed a former administrator to serve as superintendent.Mario Andrade, the former assistant superintendent for elementary education, is the school board’s pick.“We are confident in Dr. Andrade’s leadership,” said school board chair Jennifer Bishop in a statement Thursday.The former Nashua administrator has not had a straightforward path to lead New Hampshire’s second-largest district.After former Superintendent Jahmal Mosley left Nashua in early 2021, Andrade had been one of two finalists for the top schools job.But he left to take a job at a Florida-based education consultancy.His departure was a shock for the school board, which could not agree if it wanted to hire the other finalist that year. So Nashua started its leadership search anew in the fall of 2021.The board used a consulting group to undertake a national search, and eventually settled on an administrator from the Kansas City, Kan., schools, Stephen Linkous.But Linkous’ Kansas superintendent certification could not be transferred to New Hampshire without additional coursework. The offer to Linkous was withdrawn earlier this month.The Nashua school board moved quickly this time, without a formal search process and public interviews with finalists.Andrade’s appointment to lead Nashua schools was announced by email on Thursday evening after a board vote.“I want to thank the Board for having faith in me,” Andrade said in a statement.Nashua is offering Andrade a three-year contract with a $172,500 salary for the first year, set to begin July 1. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Nashua Nashua Schools Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Nashua woman arrested for knife threat at downtown business Police: Nashua man threatened neighbor with crossbow United Way of Greater Nashua's annual food drive is June 4-5 Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT