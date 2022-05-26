Nashua’s school board has appointed a former administrator to serve as superintendent.

Mario Andrade, the former assistant superintendent for elementary education, is the school board’s pick.

“We are confident in Dr. Andrade’s leadership,” said school board chair Jennifer Bishop in a statement Thursday.

The former Nashua administrator has not had a straightforward path to lead New Hampshire’s second-largest district.

After former Superintendent Jahmal Mosley left Nashua in early 2021, Andrade had been one of two finalists for the top schools job.

But he left to take a job at a Florida-based education consultancy.

His departure was a shock for the school board, which could not agree if it wanted to hire the other finalist that year. So Nashua started its leadership search anew in the fall of 2021.

The board used a consulting group to undertake a national search, and eventually settled on an administrator from the Kansas City, Kan., schools, Stephen Linkous.

But Linkous’ Kansas superintendent certification could not be transferred to New Hampshire without additional coursework. The offer to Linkous was withdrawn earlier this month.

The Nashua school board moved quickly this time, without a formal search process and public interviews with finalists.

Andrade’s appointment to lead Nashua schools was announced by email on Thursday evening after a board vote.

“I want to thank the Board for having faith in me,” Andrade said in a statement.

Nashua is offering Andrade a three-year contract with a $172,500 salary for the first year, set to begin July 1.