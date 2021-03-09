The Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter is competing for grant funding to transform the former Sacred Heart School building into an emergency shelter.
The organization is requesting $425,000 in Community Development Block Grants to help with the ongoing renovation project at 35 Spring St., next to St. Patrick's Church and across the street from the county courthouse.
The Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter is one of about 15 nonprofit agencies that has requested Community Development Block Grant funds to assist with various improvements, equipment upgrades and other maintenance needs.
Although there is a pool of about $757,000 available from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through its CDBG program, $1.36 million has been requested in Nashua, leaving a shortfall of more than $600,000.
“Anything you could do would be very appreciated,” Michael Reinke, executive director of the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter, told the aldermen's human affairs committee Monday.
The total budget for the emergency shelter project is $8.3 million, and about $6 million has already been raised, said Reinke.
The new shelter is partially opened as an emergency dispersion shelter right now, which is offering 14 beds for single women and 14 beds for single men. Once the renovation is complete, it will offer additional beds, as well as 11 units of affordable housing for single adults who might otherwise be on the streets, he said.
The four-story, 20,000 square feet building at 35 Spring St. was constructed in 1893, and the renovation project includes a fourth-floor area for longer term residents, a second-floor area reserved for children’s play, educational space for classes or meetings, third-floor living for families and a restricted living section for single men.
Aside from converting classrooms into residential space, the renovations also include the remediation of lead paint and asbestos, as well as the installation of an elevator to make the facility handicap accessible.
“It is something we need. The city needs this program. They need this building. They need this service,” Lori Wilshire, president of the Board of Aldermen, said of the new shelter. “I don’t think homelessness is going away.”
Wilshire said she would support some type of multi-year funding to help the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter with its project, but cannot guarantee future CDBG allocations.
There is currently about $75,000 in former Housing Development Action Grants (HoDAG) available that could possibly be transferred to the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter, which garners an additional $25,000 each year, according to Carrie Schena, urban programs director for the city.
City officials discussed the possibility of providing the shelter with a combination of HoDAG funds and CDBG funds.
“This is absolutely a need that exists right now,” stressed Alderwoman Shoshanna Kelly, noting the new shelter will also save the city up to $80,000 a year that is now being spent on emergency hotel stays for the homeless.
Other nonprofit agencies also seeking CDBG funds include the PLUS Company, Marguerite’s Place, Nashua Children’s Home, Nashua Police Athletic League, Opportunity Networks, the Nashua Center, Gateways and more.
Some projects include boiler replacements, fencing, new heating units, upgraded plumbing, handicap accessible bathrooms and roof replacements.