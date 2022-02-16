More than a year after Nashua’s school superintendent left for a job in Massachusetts — and after two rounds of leadership searches — the school board is preparing to announce its choice for the top job in the Gate City schools.
Jennifer Bishop, chair of the Nashua Board of Education, said the board was negotiating a contract with one of three finalists, and hoped to announce the new superintendent at its regular meeting Monday.
“It’s nice to see progress happening,” Bishop said.
The new superintendent will take over Nashua schools after two years of tumult as the district battles back from COVID-19, recovers from remote learning, and deals with hiring trouble that has left the schools short hundreds of teachers, aides and other staff.
Former Superintendent Jahmal Mosley left in early 2021 to lead the South Hadley, Mass., schools, after four years in Nashua. Nashua administrator Garth McKinney has been serving as interim superintendent this year, but was not named as a finalist for the job.
A 2021 search ended without a decision after one of the two finalists dropped out of contention.
In that search, Mario Andrade, the Elm Street School principal who was elevated to interim assistant superintendent when McKinney was named interim superintendent, was named a finalist for the top job — but he accepted another position outside of Nashua before the final interviews.
This time, all three finalists are from out of state. Interviewed last week were Tarrynce Robinson, a school support officer in Houston; Ronnie Tarchichi, superintendent in Pennsauken, N.J.; and Stephen Linkous, an administrator in the Kansas City, Kan., school district.
Robinson was the other finalist in the 2021 search. He holds a doctorate of education and works as an administrator in Houston, the nation’s seventh-largest school district, where he has also worked as a principal.
Tarchichi also holds a doctorate of education. Pennsauken is a small district — fewer than 5,000 students — near Philadelphia. It was the subject of a December 2021 audit report from the New Jersey comptroller’s office, which found irregularities in the way the district procured contracts for health insurance and food service. Bishop said the Nashua school board was aware of the audit report, and said she believed the issues were traceable to Tarchichi’s predecessor in Pennsauken.
Linkous is chief of staff for the Kansas City, Kan., schools, handling hiring and human resources issues including Title IX enforcement, and was formerly a school support officer in Houston — just like Robinson. Last spring, Linkous was one of two finalists for a superintendent job in Colorado, but dropped out of contention.
Bishop said the inflamed tensions around schools — with debates over curriculum and COVID-19 safety becoming ever more political, even as schools across the country struggle to make up ground lost to COVID-19 — has only made it harder to find school district leaders.
“I’m sure this has been an extremely hard time for everybody in education,” Bishop said. “I don’t think a single school district has come out of this unscathed.”
Bishop said she is eager for permanent leadership in Nashua, after what has felt like one long COVID winter.
“We’re excited for our springtime,” she said.