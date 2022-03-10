After six months of tense negotiations, the Nashua Teachers Union and the school board reached a tentative agreement this week, which will deliver more than $11 million in pay raises over the next four years to teachers and support staff in the Gate City.
“Our teachers, nurses, counselors, school psychologists, and many others have been at the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic these last two years and this agreement recognizes their efforts and honors their work with increased pay, benefits, and support,” interim Superintendent Garth McKinney said in a statement.
The school board is expected to ratify the agreement by the end of the month.
School board president Jen Bishop said she was happy the long negotiations were finally over.
"I'm glad our team was finally able to get to a resolution," Bishop said. "So we can start moving on with all of the other work we need to do in the district."
The contract dispute became visible as teachers testified about their frustration during school board meetings and demonstrated outside the meetings. Lawn signs showing support for the teachers began showing up in neighborhoods around the city over the past month.
Teachers and support staff are set to receive 4% raises totaling $11.1 million over the next four years. Negotiating teams agreed to the raises in January, but talks stalled over a comparatively small issue -- the way the union's full-time president is paid.
Union President Adam Marcoux is technically a Nashua teacher on leave to run the union's business, and the union reimburses the city for his salary and benefits. The school board had proposed the union pay its president directly, while Marcoux said he thought the proposal was meant to weaken the union by making it harder for teachers to serve multiple terms as president.
The tentative agreement reached Wednesday makes no substantive changes to the arrangement, Marcoux said, and only adds language to clarify that the union will reimburse the school district.
