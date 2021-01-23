A woman was escorted from Nashua City Hall by five police officers Friday after she refused to leave unless she could see the city’s new Right-to-Know lawyer.
Laurie Ortolano, a city resident who has advocated for more transparency and accuracy within the Nashua assessing office for the past two years, said she was “peacefully protesting” a process that has failed her repeatedly.
Although most Nashua City Hall offices are closed to the public during the pandemic, some divisions are making in-person appointments.
Ortolano said she has repeatedly called and emailed attorney Jesse Neumann seeking assistance and clarification about how abatements are being handled this year while city offices are closed. He has not returned her emails or phone calls, she said.
Ortolano, 58, said she is helping several senior citizens who are trying to file abatements before the March 1 deadline.
As a last resort, Ortolano said she walked into Nashua City Hall about 9:15 a.m. on Friday.
After finding several offices closed, she said she went to the legal department.
Attorney Celia Leonard, deputy corporation counsel for the city, said a sign next to the locked office door states that visits are by appointment only.
When a legal assistant heard a knock at the door, she opened it slightly to see Ortolano, Leonard said.
After being told she needed an appointment, Ortolano opened the door and stepped in, at which time she was told to leave because she was trespassing.
When she asked Neumann about abatements, she said, he told her that if she didn’t leave, he would have her removed.
“I am going to be treated with the dignity that I deserve,” she said. “I told them I was going to sit here until someone gave me the time of day.”
When Leonard arrived, she told Ortolano she was trespassing and again asked her to leave.
In a statement, Leonard said, “Ms. Ortolano stood up from the floor and then sat on the floor again, this time in front of the office’s main door. Ms. Ortolano’s erratic and unusual actions, coupled with her refusal to leave despite multiple requests to do so were hostile and threatening, especially given recent violent actions against government employees and Ms. Ortolano’s vocal criticism of city staff, including me, at public meetings and in emails to various boards and government officials.”
Four police officers arrived a short time later. Ortolano said they were very polite while she told them of her frustration over trying to get someone to return her request for an appointment.
She agreed to leave with the officers, who were joined by a fifth on their way out.
Ortolano said one of the officers told her she could not return to city hall for a year. But Sgt. Joseph Rousseau of the Nashua Police Department said Friday that no do-not-trespass order was issued and Ortolano may return to city hall when she has a scheduled appointment.
“There is no criminal investigation into her at all. She was just asked to leave because they only accept appointments right now,” Rousseau said.
“I find it troublesome, to say the least,” Leonard said of the incident. “My office will be speaking with police further.”
Ortolano began voicing concerns about alleged discrepancies within the city’s assessing department two years ago. A barrage of audits, investigations and staff changes followed.
She also previously hired a private investigator to follow a city assessor while he was working.
Last year, Ortolano filed a civil lawsuit against the city claiming it is withholding public information and not abiding by the state’s Right-to-Know law. That lawsuit is pending.