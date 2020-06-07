LINCOLN -- Conservation officers rescued a Nashua woman after she hurt her leg hiking Saturday on the Basin Cascade Trail.
According to a press release, New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers received a report of an injured hiker on the Basin Cascade Trail around 11:50 a.m. Saturday.
The only means of communication with the injured hiker, who suffered an upper leg injury, was via text, conservation officers said.
Rescue personnel located the injured hiker, identified as Jessica Lord, 37, of Nashua, approximately ½ mile up the Basin Cascade Trail.
Lord was loaded into a litter and carried down to the parking lot. She was then transported to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth via Linwood Ambulance for evaluation of her injuries.