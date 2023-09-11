NASHUA — The first phase of a massive textile manufacturing plant, known today as Mill No. 1, kicked into gear for the first time some 200 years ago, its power supplied by a hand-dug waterway that flowed from a source called Mine Falls down a slight incline to the giant water wheels that kept founder Daniel Abbot’s Nashua Manufacturing Company mills humming.
And hum they did, for nearly a century and a half, until they were repurposed by forward-thinking Nashuans and given a new life as home to dozens of small businesses that surround its heart and soul — the restored original mill buildings collectively known as Clocktower Place apartments that today house more than 1,000 people.
On Saturday, residents of Nashua and from around the region will descend on the historic millyard and its neighbor, Renaissance Park, as well as the circa 1880 gatehouse at Mine Falls and a visit to the Nashua Historical Society.
City officials and Historical Society volunteers are hosting the series of events, highlighted by a walking tour of the area led by Alan Manoian, a former Nashua community development director and urban planner who is now the director of Community and Economic Development in Ayer, Mass.
Events begin at 10 a.m. when the Historical Society, at 5 Abbott St., opens its Abbot-Spalding House and Speare Memorial museums for tours.
At 12:30, Mayor Jim Donchess will welcome visitors with a brief talk at Renaissance Park, next to the iconic sculpture of a mill worker and her son. The theme, “Tex to Tech,” reviews the mills’ evolution from textile to technology manufacturing.
The gatehouse will also be open for inspection by visitors, where Historical Society volunteer Paula Lochhead will be on hand from 10 a.m. to noon to explain how the facility operated back in the day.
Manoian’s walking tour, meanwhile, will step off at 12:45 from Renaissance Park. It is estimated to run until about 2 p.m. There is no rain date scheduled.