NASHUA — The first phase of a massive textile manufacturing plant, known today as Mill No. 1, kicked into gear for the first time some 200 years ago, its power supplied by a hand-dug waterway that flowed from a source called Mine Falls down a slight incline to the giant water wheels that kept founder Daniel Abbot’s Nashua Manufacturing Company mills humming.

And hum they did, for nearly a century and a half, until they were repurposed by forward-thinking Nashuans and given a new life as home to dozens of small businesses that surround its heart and soul — the restored original mill buildings collectively known as Clocktower Place apartments that today house more than 1,000 people.