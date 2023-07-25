Mt. Pleasant Elementary School special education paraprofessional Donnamarie Vick displays a poster carrying the message she and other teachers and parents were hoping the Board of Education would heed -- keeping the school open. The board’s 6-2 vote to delay a redistricting plan did just that.
Dean Shalhoup/Union Leader Correspondent Mt.Pleasant Elementary School physical education teacher Laura Short, with assistance from her fiance, Jason Kostyk, greets people as they arrive for Monday night’s Board of Education meeting.
Dean Shalhoup/Union Leader Correspondent Balloons in the school colors of Mt. Pleasant Elementary School greet people who showed up for Monday night's Board of Education meeting at Nashua High School North.
NASHUA — Mount Pleasant Elementary will not close for at least two more years after parents and teachers rallied against a school restricting plan that likely would have closed the historic North End school.
By a vote of 6-2, the school board on Monday approved delaying a redistricting plan that called for sending Mount Pleasant’s students to other elementary schools in the city.
“I was certainly relieved for our Mount Pleasant community,” said longtime Nashua resident and Mount Pleasant teacher Janice DeCarteret.
She said the board’s decision was “a small but important victory for the entire city.”
“Our students deserve (to have) every avenue exhausted to determine the fate” of the nearly 100-year-old school, DeCarteret said.
Shortly after the meeting, messages of congratulations and appreciation appeared on social media, especially the Facebook group “Save Mount Pleasant Elementary!,” which parents and teachers created when news of a possible closure came to light earlier this year.
Voting against board member Sharon Giglio’s motion were board President Jen Bishop and board member Jessica Brown. Board member Christina Darling was involved in a car accident on her way to the meeting and was absent.
After shelving the redistricting plan for now, the board asked school administrators to assemble a task force to reevaluate the redistricting plan and study proposed renovations to Mount Pleasant.
The school, whose enrollment has dropped 45%, from 511 to 283, since 2000, requires extensive renovations. Its last major overhaul was in 1986-87.
A full renovation of the facilities is currently estimated at $21.5 million, and would include replacing the roof, windows, shades, doors, classroom furniture, ceilings, lighting, flooring and stair treads, installing wood flooring in the gym, replacing the HVAC systems and installing a secure entry vestibule with ADA access. Remaining hazardous materials, such as asbestos and lead paint, also need to be removed.
Opposition to closure
Among those who spoke during the meeting’s public comment period was teacher Gary Hoffman, who questioned the board’s hiring last year of consultant Preston Brooks. His findings included a controversial recommendation to close at least four of the city’s 12 elementary schools.
“The presentation he made was reason to question the validity of his work,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman also warned that closing Mount Pleasant — “one of our downtown schools” — would lead to an increase in busing costs. “We don’t have enough drivers now,” he said.
To a round of applause, Hoffman said, “Take this elementary school redistricting plan out behind the barn and shoot it.”
Alicia Gregg, a state representative from Ward 7, whose district borders Mount Pleasant’s Ward 3, told the board, “It’s much easier to wait, to sit on this” for a couple of years.
“Tonight, your decision needs to be less about dollars and cents, and more about the vision that our city sees for itself, a vision that is beginning now,” Gregg said.
Several speakers and numerous supporters, many of whom arrived to the meeting at Nashua High School North early for a rally, noted that Mount Pleasant is preparing for an historic milestone — the 100th anniversary of its construction.
After earlier versions in the 1800s, the current school was constructed in 1925.