A Nashua ballot question asks if the city should change the way the police commission — civilian oversight for the police department — is appointed.
Nashua is the only community in New Hampshire where the commission is appointed by the governor. The ballot question proposes to expand the board of police commissioners, from three members to five. Three of those members would be nominated by the mayor, and two would be nominated by the president of the board of aldermen. The whole Board of Aldermen would have to vote to approve all five choices.
A “yes” vote is for appointments by the mayor and aldermen. A “no” vote is for appointments by the governor.
Police commissioners have a say in the department’s fiscal management, officer discipline and selection of department leaders.
Police department leaders including Chief Kevin Carignan have vocally opposed the change, worried political concerns would keep the commissioners from acting independently. Carignan filed a lawsuit in Superior Court last month, seeking to keep voters from voting on the question.
Proponents of the status quo have formed a political action committee, “Citizens for a Better Nashua,” to raise and spend money opposing the question. The PAC has enlisted the services of the Spradling Group communications firm, led by Manchester police commissioner Scott Spradling. Manchester’s police commission is not appointed by the governor but does not have the same power as Nashua’s commission.
Sonia Prince, one of the citizens who organized the petition to get the question on the ballot, has said she believes locally-appointed commissioners will lead to more local accountability. She emphasizes that no other town or city in the state has commissioners appointed by the governor.
Proponents also have said it’s not clear how an interested person could become a police commissioner, or if they must be well-connected in Concord to be seriously considered
The ballot question also would bar the appointment of commissioners who are family or household members of the mayor or any of the aldermen. Current police commissioner Matthew Plante is the husband of outgoing Ward 6 Alderman Elizabeth Lu.
In wake of scandal
Questions about the appointment of Nashua’s police commission were raised several years ago, after a local scandal.
Former state Rep. David Campbell (D-Nashua) was accused of driving into a flock of ducks in a parking lot, killing five, after a few drinks in late 2013. Then-police commissioner Thomas Pappas, a friend of Campbell’s, picked Campbell up before police arrived.
A few hours later, according to Union Leader archives, Pappas called the police department, and the sergeant who answered the phone greeted him as a commissioner. Pappas asked if Campbell could come in for questioning the next morning, and the sergeant agreed, saying the investigating officer already had gone home for the night.
Campbell paid fines to fish and game but was not charged with drunk driving. The Nashua police chief at the time, John Seusing, said Pappas’ involvement did not result in leniency. But the so-called “Duckgate” scandal raised questions about the accountability of the police commission. Even then, Nashua was the only community in New Hampshire to have its police commission appointed by the governor.
The late Alderman Brian McCarthy said at the time that he favored local accountability, though he understood the concern about the pull of local politics. The Board of Public Works and the Fire Commission are directly elected by Nashuans, he said.
Former Ward 9 Alderman Ken Siegel, said in 2014 he thought direct elections of commissioners would remove political connection as a factor. “Appointments by the governor are made for political reasons first and competency reasons last,” Siegel said in 2014.
This year, Siegel has been skeptical of the ballot question. “This has ZERO to do with giving the people of Nashua control of the Police Commission and everything to do with giving the Mayor control of the Police Commission,” he wrote in a Facebook post, suggesting direct election of commissioners would be a better solution.
Mayor Jim Donchess has advocated for the ballot question, saying he thought it made sense to bring Nashua more in line with the rest of the state. But in 2014, Donchess said he thought a governor-appointed police commission kept politics out of the process.
This year, Donchess has said appointments from the governor can be political too — particularly when the governor and the Executive Council majority are of the same party, as they are now.