The United Way of Greater Nashua’s newly opened little free pantry is located next to the Crossway Christian Church in downtown Nashua.
Dean Shalhoup/Union Leader Correspondent
Colorful signs welcome visitors and donors to the United Way of Greater Nashua's new Little Free Pantry, a source of food and necessities located next to the Crossway Christian Church in downtown Nashua.
NASHUA — Patterned after its dozen or so “little free libraries” placed strategially throughout city neighborhoods, the United Way of Greater Nashua’s first “little free pantry” has made its debut in the downtown area known as the city’s Tree Streets Neighborhood.
Built by Habitat for Humanity volunteers, colorfully decorated by Positive Street Art and stocked with non-perishables by generous donors, the pantry — roughly the size of an average backyard shed — is open 24 hours, a feature designed to make it more accessible for people with mobility issues and those with concerns over stigma.
“It’s a low-barrier, no-stigma access to food,” United Way of Greater Nashua president Mike Apfelberg said of the pantry, which is located in the parking lot of the Crossway Christian Church’s downtown campus at 33 Pine St.
“We like to say, ‘Take what you need, leave what you can,’” he added.
Unlike many agencies with food pantries and food-donation programs that are required to collect data from its clients and visitors, the little pantry has no such requirements, Apfelberg said.
The majority of the food items that adorn the shelves in the pantry come from the United Way’s weekly community food drives held at local supermarkets. The schedule of upcoming food drives can be found at www.tinyurl.com/uwgnfooddrives.
Individual donations are always welcome, Apfelberg said. Donors are encouraged to put their items wherever they can find room on the shelves.
Due to potential issues with rodents and other invaders, only food in unopened cans or jars can be accepted.
Also in stock are all types of hygiene items, and manual can openers are a popular item to donate, Apfelberg said.
UW volunteers also keep small display cases filled with brochures and cards that list various resources available to people and families in need of one type of assistance or another.
Though the pantry is open around the clock and located in a high-density urban area could raise concerns over security issues, such as vandalism, Apfelberg sees things in a different light.
“My thinking is, if (the pantry) gets damaged, it is probably in the right place,” he said. “If these things happen, we’ll fix it and move on,” Apfelberg added, referring to vandalism.