Little Free Pantry 1
The United Way of Greater Nashua’s newly opened little free pantry is located next to the Crossway Christian Church in downtown Nashua.

 Dean Shalhoup/Union Leader Correspondent

NASHUA — Patterned after its dozen or so “little free libraries” placed strategially throughout city neighborhoods, the United Way of Greater Nashua’s first “little free pantry” has made its debut in the downtown area known as the city’s Tree Streets Neighborhood.

Built by Habitat for Humanity volunteers, colorfully decorated by Positive Street Art and stocked with non-perishables by generous donors, the pantry — roughly the size of an average backyard shed — is open 24 hours, a feature designed to make it more accessible for people with mobility issues and those with concerns over stigma.