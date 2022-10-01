Ed Garone and George Feole
Outgoing Derry Police Chief Ed Garone talks with incoming chief George Feole, at left, after the parade.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

After more then four decades of service with Derry police, Deputy Chief George Feole became chief on Saturday.

Longtime Chief Edward Garone announced his retirement in early September after 50 years leading the Derry Police Department.