After more then four decades of service with Derry police, Deputy Chief George Feole became chief on Saturday.
Longtime Chief Edward Garone announced his retirement in early September after 50 years leading the Derry Police Department.
The Derry town council voted unanimously on Sept. 6 to appoint Feole the new chief. Feole has served with the Derry Police Department for 42 years.
Garone's long tenure in Derry saw the police department double in size as the town grew. Garone was instrumental in organizing the Southern New Hampshire Special Operations Unit, a SWAT team made up of officers from several smaller departments around Manchester and along Interstate 93.
Garone also oversaw the investigation into Pamela Smart for the murder of her husband in 1990, a case that garnered national attention.
A Vermont native, Garone joined the U.S. Marine Corps in August 1961, serving three years that included a deployment to Japan. Garone returned to New England and was sworn in as a police officer in Lebanon on Oct. 15, 1964. Garone rose to the rank of captain in Lebanon, and was appointed chief in Derry in 1972.
Garone's half-century in Derry was celebrated in June 2022, and the Derry Police Department headquarters was named in his honor. Derry police held a ceremony Friday to mark Garone's retirement.
Staff writer Paul Feely contributed to this report.