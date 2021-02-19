The number of COVID-19 cases in the Gate City is on a steady downward trend, officials say.
About 339 new cases have been reported in the city within the past 14 days, according to the city’s COVID-19 dashboard.
“The numbers have gone down, which is good news for all of us,” said Bobbie Bagley, director of public health and community services.
Despite the encouraging trend, Bagley warned the city still is experiencing substantial community spread, meaning people likely are being exposed to the virus by asymptomatic carriers.
“We really believe that vaccination is going to be a key to stopping the spread of this infection,” she said.
To date, the city’s public health department has administered about 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines, according to Bagley.
To ensure equity among different demographics in Nashua, Bagley said the state has allocated a certain number of vaccines to be distributed to the homeless population, those with substance abuse disorders, people with mobility and transportation issues and residents at senior housing facilities.
Vaccination clinics already have taken place at the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter, St. Aloysius of Gonzaga Parish and several other sites.
In Nashua, 77 people have died from COVID-19, according to Mayor Jim Donchess, who said the community is mourning all of those deaths.
“The trends are better than they were a month or six weeks ago,” he said, noting the positivity rate has declined drastically, from about 12% to less than 7%.
“Recently, it has come down week by week,” he said.
“We all want to open our economy, but to do so we need to follow the lead of the medical experts,” Donchess said.
In late December and early January, the city had about 600 active cases of COVID-19. That number has since been cut in half.
Reports of clusters and outbreaks at city restaurants and bars also have declined, according to Ren Beaudoin, deputy health officer for the city.
“We are seeing less and less cases kind of crop up, and we do hope that trend kind of moves forward,” Beaudoin said.
He said peaks could be possible with upcoming holidays, including St. Patrick’s Day, Mardi Gras and Cinco de Mayo.
Efforts have begun to educate restaurant owners and managers about how to handle larger-than-usual crowds for those events, Beaudoin said.
Beaudoin said that in Nashua, restaurant-related clusters seem to be connected to out-of-work employee gatherings rather than regular business activity.