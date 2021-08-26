Nashua residents facing a possible 4% tax rate increase are objecting to city plans to spend only $4 million of a $9 million windfall budget surplus on tax relief while funding other items like a new disc golf course.
Mayor Jim Donchess has asked the Board of Aldermen to take almost $5.3 million from the end-of-fiscal-year budget surplus and put it into escrow for various items and projects in the 2022 budget year. The aldermanic Budget Review Committee has endorsed that proposal.
Donchess said he intends to propose to aldermen that $4 million of the surplus be used to offset the tax rate.
Some residents question giving tax relief the short end of the surplus split.
“Just because they estimate a budget and the actuals come in substantially lower ... doesn’t mean that opens the door to them to create a Christmas list,” said Nashua resident Laurie Ortolano, who has regularly challenged city government. “It is absolutely insane to me.”
When Nashua officials approved the city’s new budget of $425.3 million earlier this summer, Donchess said the tax rate could increase about 4%.
The city’s new tax rate will not be set until November. The current tax rate is $22.61 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
Revenue for the budget year exceeded projections by about $6 million, according to John Griffin, the city's chief financial officer.
“Our strategy is to be very conservative in our estimate of motor-vehicle revenues and, once again, we were able to have a healthy surplus,” he said.
Payroll savings from unfilled school positions in the past year added to the surplus, he said.
Items proposed for funding with the surplus include:
• $3 million for the city's capital equipment reserve fund, which covers replacement of large vehicles and equipment.
• $200,000 for a school district legal payment.
• $150,000 to replace the roof of the stone house at Greeley Park.
• $150,000 for budgeting and planning software.
• $127,000 to improve local ballfields.
• $105,000 for a millyard study.
• $100,000 for police overtime.
• $75,000 for a study to determine the future of the Elm Street Middle School.
• $75,000 for infrastructure improvements.
• $57,000 for citywide playground improvements.
• $50,000 for a new design for West Pearl Street.
• $25,000 for an affordable housing study.
• $12,000 for building and grounds maintenance.
• $7,400 for parking interns.
Also on the list is $30,000 for a new disc golf course.
“Why are we earmarking money for disc golf at this point?” asked Alderwoman Elizabeth Lu.
Fred Teeboom, a former alderman and founder of the Nashua Taxpayers Association, said instead of setting aside the surplus in escrow for items on the list, the city should apply the money to the city’s fund balance for emergencies and use it to lower taxes.
“This is a complete waste,” Teeboom said, citing “stupidity in the spending,” which he said is out of control.
“We wouldn’t have these savings if the city was mismanaged to be able to do these things. I think this is smart budgeting and I certainly support it,” Alderman Ben Clemons said of the escrow requests.
Clemons said the surplus funds were previously collected from taxpayers and now can be redistributed for initiatives that could not be pursued this past year, some because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donchess said Standard & Poor’s recently reaffirmed the city’s AAA bond rating while citing strong management practices.
“I think we are on strong financial ground,” he said.
The Board of Aldermen still must consider the escrow requests.