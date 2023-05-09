Five sculptors

The five sculptors who are participating in this year's 16th annual Nashua International Sculpture Symposium.

 Provided by www.nashuasculpturesymposium.org

NASHUA — The five participating artists, members of the local art community, benefactors of the arts, and, of course, art lovers from around the region are ready to kick off this year’s 16th annual Nashua International Sculpture Symposium, the three-week arts-immersion experience that not only showcases the work of a diverse group of sculptors from around the world but gives the public the opportunity to visit and watch the artists at work.

It all begins with Thursday evening’s opening reception, which will take place at the Picker Artists studios, 3 Pine St., beginning at 5:30 p.m.