NASHUA — The five participating artists, members of the local art community, benefactors of the arts, and, of course, art lovers from around the region are ready to kick off this year’s 16th annual Nashua International Sculpture Symposium, the three-week arts-immersion experience that not only showcases the work of a diverse group of sculptors from around the world but gives the public the opportunity to visit and watch the artists at work.
It all begins with Thursday evening’s opening reception, which will take place at the Picker Artists studios, 3 Pine St., beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The five sculptors are scheduled to attend the reception to meet and chat with visitors as well as city officials, symposium organizers, sponsors and the many volunteers who have spent the last several months preparing for the event.
The sculptors include Anna Rasinska, Krakow, Poland; Jimena Medina Astete, Cusco, Peru; Tanya Novozilova Preminger, Taganrog, Russia; Parastoo Ahovan, New York City; and Jim Larson, Portland, Maine.
“Voices to the Future,” the theme of this year’s symposium, was chosen to reflect organizers’ efforts to highlight community connections with children and youth through partnerships with interested schools and organizations, according to the symposium’s website.
According to symposium President Gail Moriarty, the event’s “unique format” allows local residents and visitors “the dynamic opportunity to engage directly with the visiting sculptors, and to experience ‘art in the making.’”
The 23-day symposium concludes with a closing ceremony on Saturday, June 3, at 1 p.m. The location of the ceremony, and where the finished sculptures will be installed, have yet to be determined.