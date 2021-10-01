Nashua's police department leaders are bristling at the idea that city aldermen, instead of the governor, could appoint the city's police commission -- and their opposition is dividing other community leaders.
The city police commission in Nashua is a group of three civilians who provide oversight to the Nashua Police Department, weighing in on major policies, hirings and promotions, and the department's budget. Right now, the governor appoints that commission. But a question on the November ballot will ask Nashua voters if instead, city aldermen should elect the commission members.
A few hours after Police Chief Michael Carignan filed a lawsuit to block city voters taking up the question, one of the department's deputy chiefs, James Testaverde, said he didn't see any reason to make a change. Some city aldermen agreed.
But other aldermen and prominent activists spoke in favor of the change, saying it would bring more local control and a more transparent process than appointments by governor.
“Why would you want to change the system?” Testaverde asked. “To change something that is so near and dear to my heart, I am very very hesitant.”
Linda Harriot-Gathright, a state representative and Nashua alderman, said repeatedly that she was proud of the Nashua Police Department. But the ballot question isn't about Nashua police officers, she said.
And she was concerned to see Nashua police officials opposing the ballot question, saying it felt like police officials were saying the citizens of Nashua weren't good enough to choose the way the department gets oversight.
“I’m sorry you feel that way,” Testaverde responded.
Testaverde brought up his concern that someone who was against police would be elected, bringing up calls among some advocates to defund the police, and the two-decade-old case of a one-term state representative from Nashua who joked about killing police officers in online posts attributed to him.
Portsmouth police commissioner Stefany Shaheen attended the meeting to discuss Portsmouth's directly-elected police commission, saying she thought it was highly unlikely someone who advocated violence against police could win an election.
Testaverde asked Shaheen if she thought elected commissioners worked to "curry favor" with voters to win reelection. Shaheen said she thought voters made their decisions based on job performance, as they do for other city offices.
Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave, who attended the meeting, noted that county sheriffs are elected for law enforcement jobs.