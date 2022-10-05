Everett Turnpike crash Oct. 5 2022

The damage after an SUV rear-ended a car in traffic on the Everett Turnpike on Oct. 5, 2022

 New Hampshire State Police

An driver on the Frederick E. Everett Turnpike in Merrimack rear-ended a pickup and pushed the truck into a third car just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, state police said. 

According to a news release from New Hampshire State Police, Anil Patel, 50, of Nashua was driving toward a patch of traffic around Exit 10 to Merrimack's Industrial Drive when state police said he rear-ended the pickup truck in front of him. 