Kids get the opportunity to read to rescues one Sunday out of every month at the Humane Society for Greater Nashua. Children get to practice their literacy skills in front of a non-judgmental audience, while giving some attention and love to animals -- bunnies this month -- who are awaiting adoption. Bennett Evelyn, above, was one of several children who participated on Sunday. For more information: https://www.hsfn.org.
Aubrey Rainey reads “Christmas Mice” to Wednesday the bunny at the Humane Society of Greater Nashua as her parents, Alex and Ashley Rainey, look on Sunday.
The Humane Society of Greater Nashua hosts a read to rescues event once a month. This month, the bunnies enjoyed the socializing, including Nelson -- a longtime bunny resident of the shelter.
Activity books for children waiting for their turn to read, or as an additional activity during the reading to rescues event.
