Bennett Evelyn
Kids get the opportunity to read to rescues one Sunday out of every month at the Humane Society for Greater Nashua. Children get to practice their literacy skills in front of a non-judgmental audience, while giving some attention and love to animals -- bunnies this month -- who are awaiting adoption. Bennett Evelyn, above, was one of several children who participated on Sunday. For more information: https://www.hsfn.org.

Story time with furry friends

 Brittany Grimes/Union Leader

