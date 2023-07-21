Photo: 230722-news-mccarthyarrest

NASHUA — A 36-year-old Rindge man was arrested after failing to return a U-Haul truck he rented in early May, police said.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Daniel McCarthy. Police tracked McCarthy to his Rindge home, where they found the truck, and took him into custody.