Rindge man arrested in casing of missing rental truck By Dean Shalhoup Union Leader Correspondent DEAN SHALHOUP Jul 21, 2023 McCARTHY Provided by Nashua Police NASHUA — A 36-year-old Rindge man was arrested after failing to return a U-Haul truck he rented in early May, police said.A warrant was issued for the arrest of Daniel McCarthy. Police tracked McCarthy to his Rindge home, where they found the truck, and took him into custody.He faces one count of unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle or rented property, which is a Class A felony.McCarthy was booked and later released on bail pending arraignment, which is scheduled for Aug. 24 at Hillsborough County Superior Court South.Anyone with any additional information on the case is asked to contact the police department's Crime Line at 589-1665.nashuanews@unionleader.com