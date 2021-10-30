Saturday rain brought NH to 'normal' fall rainfall Staff report Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Oct 30, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Saturday’s all-day soaking drizzle covered most of the state with two inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.The rain brought this fall’s total rainfall up to normal, said National Weather Service meteorologist Derek Schroeter, after a dry start to the season.The weather service had flash flood advisories in place for much of southeastern New Hampshire, out of concern for storm drains clogged with fallen leaves.The rain on Saturday brought annual totals in the state up to about 38 inches. After an unusually wet July, the total for rainfall so far in 2021 is above average. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesTuckaway Tavern and Backyard Brewery team up for new Derry commissary, food hallAuto review: The 2022 Toyota Tundra is the first truly competitive Japanese full-size pickupFormer Central High soccer star shot to death at Derryfield Park, AG saysManchester police investigating 'suspicious death' at Derryfield ParkTeacher email detailing difficult work conditions was politically motivated, Manchester supt. claimsState starts to release police certification records; initial release involves 13Manchester man convicted in rape of a strangerPlanned apartment building in Manchester hits deadline snagsTrooper dies after I-95 crash; Sununu orders flags at half-staffManchester takes a new approach to drug crisis Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Collections108th annual BIA dinnerMoose and foliage on Mount Cube2021 Deerfield FairGoffstown Pumpkin Regatta2021 Footrace for the Fallen Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT