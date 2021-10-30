Saturday’s all-day soaking drizzle covered most of the state with two inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain brought this fall’s total rainfall up to normal, said National Weather Service meteorologist Derek Schroeter, after a dry start to the season.

The weather service had flash flood advisories in place for much of southeastern New Hampshire, out of concern for storm drains clogged with fallen leaves.

The rain on Saturday brought annual totals in the state up to about 38 inches. After an unusually wet July, the total for rainfall so far in 2021 is above average.