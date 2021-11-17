With student enrollments down, the state Department of Education is estimating lower contributions to local school districts this year.
State adequacy aid — the amount the state contributes to school districts — has been the subject of multiple state Supreme Court lawsuits and decades of contention that the grants don’t do enough to level the differences between educational opportunities in rich towns and poor towns. The aid is typically the second-largest piece of a school district’s budget, after local funds from property taxes.
The state funding calculation begins with the number of students who attend school in each district, and is weighted for factors like the number of children living in poverty, the number who receive special education services and the number whose first language is not English.
Enrollment has been closely watched through the pandemic, with concern around what COVID-related enrollment drops would do to funding.
Though state aid is less than what it was for the current school year, Nashua school business administrator Dan Donovan said it could have been far less — which would have meant cuts, and asking property taxpayers to pitch in more.
Donovan added that with the three pandemic stimulus packages, schools are seeing more money than they have in decades.
And while this money won’t be around forever, he said, Nashua and other districts have been making upgrades to their internet connections and computers, heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, as well as spending to help students make up what they may not have learned last year, and to help support their mental health needs.
“We’ve had the money to do these things we haven’t been able to do for years,” Donovan said.
Donovan said those extra federal dollars will expire in a few years, and he’s bracing for more cuts in state aid as enrollment continues to drop.
“We have lost students,” he said, and fewer than expected have returned after switching to private school and homeschools during the height of COVID-19.
Statewide, New Hampshire’s public schools lost about 8,000 students since the beginning of the pandemic. Student populations have been dipping for years as New Hampshire’s population ages and fewer young families stay in or settle in the state. But in 2020 and 2021, hundreds, if not thousands of students switched from their local public schools to Catholic schools, private schools or one of the charter schools that remained open, or started online programs or home schooling.
“While many of our students have returned after a 2020 pandemic hiatus, we continue to see COVID-related declines in enrollment,” said Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut in a statement Wednesday.
“However, since schools are now fully reopened in New Hampshire, I anticipate this number will slowly begin to advance upward, especially as efforts continue to be made to connect and engage with families.”