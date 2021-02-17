Nashua’s finance team is estimating a tax rate increase of about 7% for city homeowners, Mayor Jim Donchess warned during his State of the City address Tuesday.
The projected tax hike is the result of an $11.8 million downshift from the state, which accounts for most of the proposed hike, as well as wage increases previously approved by city officials in three collective bargaining agreements, according to Donchess.
“Hard working Nashua taxpayers cannot afford a 7% tax increase,” he said. “ … Over the past couple of years there has been one significant disagreement between the Board of Aldermen and myself — a difference over the controlling of costs.”
While facing major financial challenges, the city should not be making long-term commitments that exceed the cost of living each year, Donchess said during his first virtual State of the City speech.
Recently, Donchess opposed three collective bargaining agreements and vetoed two, but all three of were approved and both vetoes were overridden by aldermen. His vetoes included a bargaining agreement that awarded 15.5% raises to city firefighters, as well as a separate contract that offered 11% raises for civilian police department employees.
“Now it appears that the hard choice between higher taxes and service cuts may be upon us,” he warned.
“We have a perfect storm of four major financial challenges all coming at the same time — the pandemic, rising health care costs, the state’s decision to raise Nashua’s pension costs by $4.4 million and a cut in state school aid of $7.4 million,” said Donchess.
The downshifting from the state, according to the mayor, will result in about 5.5% of the anticipated 7% property tax increase. Donchess will present his fiscal year 2022 budget proposal in May.
While he is working with the city’s legislative delegation to help local taxpayers, the result of those efforts are uncertain, Donchess acknowledged.
“Because we have been hit by so much, and because many Nashua families are struggling during the pandemic, I have issued budget guidelines that would hold most departments to (zero) increases over the current year’s budget,” said the mayor. “I hope that the Board of Aldermen and our independent commissions will help with the city’s tax rate this year.”
Donchess acknowledged that the past year has been difficult, but stressed that the city will recover by continuing to work together, following guidance from health experts, assisting small businesses with loans and grants and moving Nashua forward with innovation and additional housing.
“We have a lot of work to do — overcoming the pandemic, improving education, building a stronger economy, fostering the downtown resurgence and creating a greener Nashua,” he said, urging local residents to continue wearing masks, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings.