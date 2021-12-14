Simmering worries about water quality in Merrimack came to a boil again after the state's report of elevated kidney cancer levels.
After the state Department of Health and Human Services' report last week, which found higher-than-expected levels of kidney cancer in Merrimack, Laurene Allen of the advocacy group Merrimack Citizens for Clean Water said she was deluged with emails, calls and social media messages from residents worried about their risk -- and sharing their own stories of cancer diagnosis.
For years, Allen and other activists have been sounding alarms about PFAS contamination, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances sometimes called "forever chemicals" for their lingering presence and potential health risks. The chemicals are produced as a byproduct of some manufacturing and have been found in the air and water in Merrimack and nearby towns, including Bedford and Litchfield, as well as around the former Pease Air Force base on the Seacoast.
After the report was issued last week, Allen said she has added more than 100 people to her email list, and answered more questions than ever about PFAS and potential links between the chemicals and cancers.
The state report does not point to any cause of the elevated cancer levels in Merrimack, just establishes that the rates of kidney cancers are higher in Merrimack than in the rest of New Hampshire.
Allen said the report is an important first step, and said she is heartened by the increased level of engagement with the state Department of Health and Human Services.
But Allen thinks it has taken too long for state health officials to put numbers to the anecdotes she and other local activists have been collecting for five years, pointing to higher-than-normal cancer rates in Merrimack and nearby towns.
"You know they're there and I know they're there," Allen said. But without hard numbers, she said, it was too easy to dismiss anecdotal reports of cancers, and even a 2017 community-led survey of cancer in Merrimack, Litchfield, Londonderry and Bedford.
A 2018 report from the state Department of Health and Human Services did not find elevated cancer rates in Merrimack, but the new report, using a different methodology, found Merrimack had higher levels of kidney cancer than the rest of the state.
Allen wishes the concern about the health effects of PFAS were taken more seriously years ago, but she sees the state engaging local residents now.
"What counts now is moving forward in a timely manner," she said.
State health officials are planning a series of community meetings, to be scheduled in January, to discuss the cancers.
Allen said she is looking forward to those meetings, and hopes worried residents can find some reassurance.
"They feel abandoned. They feel left alone," she said. "It's really important for our state to put resources into this."