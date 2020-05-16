After a lull in activity at Nashua hospitals, the local medical facilities are now beginning to see a manageable influx of patients.
“Our hospital census was very low, and that was the way for quite a while. We are starting to see a change in that,” said Timothy Scherer, chief medical officer at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center. He said the hospital is close to normal patient volume and there is still enough capacity for additional patients, if necessary.
Although Nashua previously prepared an alternate care site at Nashua High School South on March 24 in case there was a surge in COVID-19 cases, there has been no need to open that facility. Inside Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, the Intensive Care Unit is divided into two sections — one ICU for coronavirus patients and a second ICU for non-coronavirus patients.
Typically, the ICU has an average of seven patients at any given time, according to Scherer. As of Friday, however, there were a total of 10 ICU patients with five of them being treated for COVID-19 and five of them being treated for something else. Outside of the ICU, the local hospital is now averaging between 10 and 15 patients at a time on the non-ICU floors, according to Scherer.
Patient volume
“I think we are doing fairly well right now. The volumes are definitely picking up,” Scherer said. “There has been a lot of blood, sweat and tears from people here trying to plan and anticipate anything coming up so that we are well-positioned to take this on.”
Some of the patient influx, according to Scherer, is the result of certain individuals who did not get care over the past two months and are now quite sick; elective surgeries were temporarily on hold and only emergency surgeries were taking place.
Now, as businesses are starting to gradually reopen, Scherer said there are so many variables that will be a factor in whether the hospitals will now start to see a surge in patients.
Population density and public transportation will play into those factors, as well as whether people comply with the stay-at-home order or whether there are revisions to the stay-at-home order, he explained.
“In case there is a spike, we are ready to handle it,” said Scherer.
Bobbie Bagley, director of the Nashua Division of Public Health and Community Services, told the Nashua Board of Public Health last week that there have been some challenges with local nursing homes not allowing the city’s hospitals to release patients to them, which may create some bed capacity problems at the hospitals.
Scherer said this is a new issue that surfaced last week, explaining some nursing homes are asking for COVID-19 testing before patients are released to them, and some nursing homes are asking for longer quarantines. At SNHMC, Scherer stressed that COVID-19 patients are kept in segregated areas from general patients, adding his hospital is happy to conduct COVID-19 testing on patients before they are released to their nursing homes.
Not in the clear
“I don’t think anybody feels like they are in the clear. I think you have to be cautiously optimistic,” said Tim McMahon, director of marketing with St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua.
“We are at a good spot right now, but if we have a sudden jump in census, then we would have to bring back staff,” he said, noting the recent furloughs.
At the start of the pandemic, St. Joseph moved its ICU to the third floor where there was more space. It also turned its fourth-floor into a 40-bed wing in case there was an influx of patients. “We are hoping we did all of this and nothing happens, or we don’t get that surge,” said McMahon.
Nashua, which has more than 312 positive cases and eight deaths, has ramped up its community testing clinics in recent weeks. Mayor Jim Donchess said recently that about 10% of the people being tested at the public clinics in Nashua are testing positive.