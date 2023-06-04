Mayor Jim Donchess chats with Anna Rasinska, one of the four artists who created sculptures for this year's Nashua International Sculpture Symposium, as other visitors view the piece that was installed in a roundabout adjacent to SRC Holdings headquarters.
Mary Ann Melizzi-Golja, a sponsor and volunteer with the Nashua International Sculpture Symposium, takes a photo looking through an opening in Anna Rasinska's sculpture during Saturday's tour of the newly installed sculptures.
Mayor Jim Donchess chats with Anna Rasinska, one of the four artists who created sculptures for this year's Nashua International Sculpture Symposium, as other visitors view the piece that was installed in a roundabout adjacent to SRC Holdings headquarters.
Dean Shalhoup
Union Leader Correspondent
Mayor Jim Donchess chats with Anna Rasinska, one of the four artists who created sculptures for this year's Nashua International Sculpture Symposium, as other visitors view the piece that was installed in a roundabout adjacent to SRC Holdings headquarters.
Dean Shalhoup
Union Leader Correspondent
Mary Ann Melizzi-Golja, a sponsor and volunteer with the Nashua International Sculpture Symposium, takes a photo looking through an opening in Anna Rasinska's sculpture during Saturday's tour of the newly installed sculptures.
NASHUA -- Jim Larson, the 28-year-old sculptor and artistic director for the Nashua International Sculpture Symposium, ignored an increasingly intensifying drizzle to answer questions posed by several of the 50 or so symposium volunteers and area artists who gathered outside the Picker Artists studios Saturday afternoon.
"This is a sunset gray cut of marble from a quarry in West Rutland, Vermont, that was poured back in the 1880s," Larson said of the sculpture he created out of the wedge-shaped cut of marble that he found to be ideal for his purposes.
One question Larson couldn't answer had to do with where his sculpture will be installed. "I can't say right now ... we're still awaiting approval" of the site," he said, adding that it will likely be in, or near, Nashua's downtown.
Larson's Q&A at the Picker Artists building was the first stop on a car tour that began at that location, then proceeded caravan-style to the locations where the other three sculptures had been installed over the past week or so.
The tour also marked the official closing of this year's 16th annual Nashua International Sculpture Symposium, which kicked off with an opening reception on May 11, after which the sculptors got the go-ahead to arrange their tools, fire up power equipment, don protective gear and get to work.
The tour's next stop was at a traffic roundabout adjacent to 15 North Southwood Drive, the headquarters of SLC Holdings.
"The Window of Change" is the name of the piece created by Anna Rasinska, one of the three visiting artists for this year's symposium.
Rasinska, from Krakow, Poland, primarily works with stone, but she also uses materials such as steel, bronze and plastics. Rasinska stood by as Larson described some of the characteristics of her piece, and after a few questions were answered, the tour headed downtown, to the intersection of Temple and East Pearl streets to view "People As Trees," the name of the sculpture created by Tanya Preminger, a native of Taganrog, Russia, who moved to Israel with her family in 1972. Her work has been installed in 38 countries worldwide.
The caravan then reassembled and made its way to Fields Grove, the former swimming hole that was redeveloped into a public park a number of years ago.
That's where sculptor Parastoo Ahovan's piece, "The Melody of Nature," is installed. Ahovan, originally from Iran, is an interdisciplinary artist currently living in New York City. She is a graduate of Boston University whose work appears in galleries in several countries, which now includes the United States.
For more information on the sculptors and the newly installed sculptures, as well as a self-guided tour map of the 49 total pieces installed across the city since the symposium's debut in 2008, go to www.nashuasculpturesymposium.org.