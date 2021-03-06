L ast Monday, before the doors reopened for the first time since Thanksgiving, a line of patrons buzzed with anticipation, eager to come back inside after the long absence.
Not to a restaurant or a club. To the Nashua Public Library.
“People were ready to get back in the building,” said Jennifer McCormack, Nashua’s library director. “There has been a lot of excitement.”
In the face of COVID-19 challenges and precautions, McCormack said the simple joys have made it all worthwhile — watching children light up at finding the perfect book, giving parents a mental respite and offering computers to those without access at home.
“These past several months have been kind of isolating for many families,” she said.
On Tuesday, 3-year-old E.J. Colon of Nashua set foot in the city library for the first time in months.
Although the children’s room is not open yet, the toddler was happy to have a place to twirl around, glance at book covers, flip through pages and say hello to patrons and staff.
For his mother, Kaitlynn Peabody of Nashua, the brief excursion was a welcome escape from their home and a chance to safely socialize with others, even if they were strangers.
“I wish the entire library was open, but I will take what I can get,” she said.
Currently, the children’s and teen rooms are closed, and access to the stacks is limited. Six computers are available by appointment.
Librarians have filled the lobby and front area of the building with a variety of books that will interest adults, teens and kids. All books are available on request.
The Nashua library, like many statewide, went to curbside pickup of books and other materials last summer.
Picking up curbside
“This has been quite the year for changes,” said Mary Ann Senatro, director of the Bedford Public Library.
After a summer of curbside service, patrons were able to return to the building in mid-August, with plexiglass barriers and other precautions in place.
Like other libraries, Bedford quarantines materials for 72 hours before reshelving them. Meeting rooms are filled with quarantined books, Senatro said.
“People have been so happy to get back in and be able to choose their own materials and see a familiar face,” Senatro said. “This has been such a difficult time, and I assume people may have more free time to read and are taking advantage of that.”
In Merrimack, “We have done a lot to build up our digital resources,” said library director Yvette Couser. The library lends Wi-Fi hotspots and has added Kanopy, a video streaming service.
Take-and-make crafts are available, along with book bags for teens and children.
“It has been hard, especially because you get to know your patrons who come in all of the time. There is an emotional connection that you have with those patrons and there is a lot of worry to make sure they get what they need during these uncertain times,” Couser said. “People love our library, but the library loves our people, too.”
The New Hampshire State Library has been providing guidance to the state’s 234 public libraries through monthly virtual meetings aimed at helping library directors and trustees manage throughout the pandemic.
“Libraries are a cornerstone of most of our communities. I think they have done a remarkable job throughout this,” said Michael York, state librarian. “Libraries, no matter what the crisis, always step up and try to make things better. We have adapted and made the changes necessary to keep patrons safe.”
York said the state library system has beefed up its electronic services and downloadable book consortium. Libraries, which have seen a substantial increase in demand for audiobooks and e-books, and used some CARES Act funding to meet those needs.
In Manchester, Director Denise van Zanten says the City Library, which reopens its doors Monday, never went “dormant.”
The library provided services throughout the pandemic — first online, then curbside pickup, then building access in August, and back to curbside in November when COVID-19 cases surged.
“When we had to close the buildings, the staff were quickly able to switch over to full online services since librarians are technology-oriented,” van Zanten said.
“We’ve added new services that I think we’ll be keeping as part of our repertoire, such as curbside accessibility, grab and go holds, craft kits for all ages and online programming.”